WoW The War Within Season 2 release time countdown

WoW The War Within’s Season 2 kicks off today, March 4, 2025, after the usual maintenance time. It’s worth pointing out that this time could be extended, or it could even end early — though that’s far rarer. It’s almost time to tackle the latest raid — Liberation of Undermine — alongside other new competitive points of content. Whether you want to raid, take part in PVP, or grind Mythic+ to get to the highest tiers, it’s all going to be available just a bit later today.

There are a host of new mounts to unlock during this time, too, which is always a fun chase. Some of these are found as a result of taking part in each of the new bits of content in the WoW Season 2 release.

When does WoW The War Within Season 2 unlock on PC?

WoW The War Within’s Season 2 kicks off today, March 4, 2025, with a schedule release time of 2pm PDT — after the regularly scheduled maintenance. Of course, the actual time could vary, and the time of day will also vary, depending on where you live in the world. One of the downsides of World of Warcraft seasons is that they almost always start later in the afternoon.

While the Liberation of Undermine might end here at The Gallagio, it'll kick off at the Incontinental Hotel (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This means every region that isn’t in America is almost certainly going to start the next day at an incredibly late/early hour, depending on your personal schedule.

Here’s when you can expect Season 2 to begin for all World of Warcraft regions

Americas (PDT): 11 am

Europe (CEST): 9 pm

Korea (KST): 4 am, March 5, 2025

ANZ (AEST): 5 am, March 5, 2025

When the Season 2 update kicks off, players will have immediate access to the new raid, Mythic+ dungeons, as well as all rated PVP content. Players will also be able to tackle the first wing of Looking for Raid difficulty in the Liberation of Undermine and the Story Mode difficulty — once they’ve completed enough of the current campaign, that is.

Countdown for WoW The War Within Season 2 on PC

Here’s a countdown for the release time of Season 2 in World of Warcraft The War Within Season 2. Please note that if there are complications or delays, this timer will not be accurate — we cannot predict what will happen.

