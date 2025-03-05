Legion Remix event might be on the cards for World of Warcraft

Legion Remix seems to be all but assured in World of Warcraft, thanks to an interview with Holly Longdale and Ion Hazzikostas by Gamereactor, and a little teaser in the skies above Deadwind Pass. It’s not really a surprise, though, as Legion is easily one of the most popular expansions, thanks to its incredibly powerful Artifact Weapons — though they were borrowed power — and an unmissable story. It is certainly up there with Wrath of the Lich King when it comes to memorable stories and experiences.

This, when combined with Mists of Pandaria’s impressive showing, it’s not a surprise to think we’d get another one of these limited-time Remix drops. While we don’t have a release date or anything like that, Legion Remix seems to be all but a sure thing in World of Warcraft’s future.

There’s been a lot of talk and rumor around Legion Remix coming to World of Warcraft, and perhaps it all began with rumors of an empty Dalaran. After the launch of update 11.1, players were reporting to have seen an empty version of Dalaran above Deadwind pass, near Okril’on Hold in the Blasted Lands.

Courtesy of Xanlorash, there's a view of Dalaran above Deadwind Pass in the modern times (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Most people didn’t believe this, and instead of checking for themselves, they chose to be rude about it on the forums. Unfortunately, I don’t have a photo I took myself of it, because it appears to have been patched out since. Thankfully, Xanlorash on the Blizzard forums showed the above screenshot.

In the time before Legion, you could see Dalaran hovering over Deadwind pass, for quest reasons. Other than that, it served no purpose. It has since moved on to other places and has been through some hard times in The War Within. While this is all conjecture, there’s something more concrete to go on.

Holly Longdale, Vice President for World of Warcraft, spoke to Gamereactor and gave a very firm response (and spoke of her love of the expansion) in a recent interview, stating the following about Legion Remix:

“Legion, my favorite expansion. We’re going to be going back there and experiencing it in a new way. So we listen, and that’s sort of the new mode and the new call for us is to listen to our players and take them back and experience this content that they may have experienced in the past, but in a new way, in a bit of a fresh look.”

It doesn’t seem to get any more concrete than that! The Classic servers are more traditional experiences, whereas MoP Remix was something fresh, something new. Besides, Classic isn’t anywhere near Legion yet. While we don’t know when this will happen, it’s very good to know that we can expect a return to one of the best expansions in World of Warcraft: Legion Remix.

