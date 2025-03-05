WoW: All Sturdy Chest locations in Fungal Folly

WoW The War Within introduced mini-dungeons called Delves, each containing Sturdy Chests to uncover — in fact, Fungal Folly has five of them. These chests correspond to an achievement as well, so it’s worth hunting them down. However, Fungal Folly can be a little on the tricky side with its jumping mushrooms and poison AOE attacks, so be careful when exploring. Unlike Excavation Site 9, it can feel a bit less straightforward.

If you’re looking to collect the Sturdy Chests in Fungal Folly as one of WoW’s many Delves, we’re here to help.

All Sturdy Chest locations in WoW’s Fungal Folly Delve

Once you’ve left Dornogal and journeyed south to Fungal Folly in Khaz Algar, you can begin hunting the Sturdy Chests. It won’t take long for you to start finding Sturdy Chests, either. Upon arriving in the main area of Fungal Folly, take the path east, avoiding the spores that explode into poison.

/way 58.47 46.78

/way 53.14 41.27

/way 49.27 35.64

/way 34.44 65.33

The first Sturdy Chest in WoW's Fungal Folly requires you to drop down carefully (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you get to the end of the path, look down into the water below, and you’ll see a jumping mushroom. Drop onto the rock below, then onto the tallest green mushroom. Make your way to the ground, and the Sturdy Chest #1 is right there between the mushrooms.

The second one's right nearby - you just have to get across via the green mushrooms (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sturdy Chest #2 is right nearby as well in WoW’s Fungal Folly Delve. Take the jumping mushroom back to the cliffs and drop back down onto the first and second green mushrooms. Jump across — this is made easier if you have the Double Jump ability or any various travel power. As a Paladin, I used Divine Steed to increase my jump range. Take the Jumping Mushroom up, and you’ll score the next chest.

This one's incredibly easy - just take a dip down into the water (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Drop back into the water nearby, and you can set a course for Sturdy Chest #3. Directly ahead, there’s an island, which, depending on your current storyline, may require you to complete a challenge.

You can skip that and swim to the nearby coordinates, as the treasure chest is down in the water. Just swim down and grab it and the Ancient Construct toy to progress with the Sturdy Chest discoveries in WoW’s Fungal Folly Delve.

As you swim around, you'll no doubt see the waterfall (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sturdy Chest #4 in WoW’s Fungal Folly Delve can be easily reached by heading southwest from where you are. Go around the islands and look for the waterfall. The chest is right within that waterfall, so walk into it and grab your loot.

The final chest just takes a few jump mushrooms (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to get Sturdy Chest #5 from the waterfall, follow the path beside you — you’ll almost certainly see a Moldy Chest, as well as a Jump Mushroom to use. Take advantage of it, and then use the Jump Mushroom directly in front of you. This will take you to a higher platform where the final Sturdy Chest awaits.

All that’s left after receiving the achievement is completing whatever objectives you have here and getting your reward for taking part in this Delve in World of Warcraft.

