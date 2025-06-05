Dune Awakening: How to farm Flour Sand

To farm Flour Sand in Dune Awakening, you should first try to unlock the Static Compactor. Though you can extract it without the device, it would take way too long to do so, and the tool just makes it faster and easier to get it done. Flour Sand can be used to craft Silicone Blocks in the game, which can help build structures like walls, floors, and other such components of a building.

This article will explain how you can farm Flour Sand in Dune Awakening safely and return to base without losing your life to a sandworm.

How to farm Flour Sand in Dune Awakening: Detailed steps

Here are some steps you can follow to farm the sand easily in the game:

Flour Sand (Image via YouTube/@LateNightStream/Funcom)

If you are looking to farm Flour Sand without the Static Compactor, all you must do is find it in the open sands. It's more often found in the Vermilius Gap region and close to the rocky structures.

and close to the rocky structures. Once you get there, you will likely spot it as it appears like white flour on the brown sand and also appears as if it's ejecting smoke into the air.

You can farm this Flour Sand in Dune Awakening using your hands. However, this method may take you ages to collect enough of it.

Alternatively, you can use the Static Compactor. To unlock it, play the game, go to your Journey tab, and finish the Second Trial .

. Once this is done, you can unlock the Static Compactor via the Fabricator . Once you have it equipped, follow the instructions given above.

. Once you have it equipped, follow the instructions given above. Simply, take it to the Vermilius Gap and find the Flour Sand in the open region. The Static Compactor makes a lot of noise, so ensure you stick to the areas where the sandworm is less likely to invade, such as close to the rock structures or the mountains.

Use the device on the Flour Sand and simply collect it after it appears as a mound on the sand.

This is how you can farm Flour Sand in Dune Awakening. As mentioned earlier, it's best to use a Static Compactor, but it isn't absolutely necessary to do so.

