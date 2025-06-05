Dune Awakening: How to get Spice-infused Copper Dust

If you want to craft any Uniques in Dune Awakening’s Hagga Basin South region, you’ll need a solid amount of Spice-infused Copper Dust. It’s one of the primary ingredients used in these items, but it’s not just laying around for you to pick up in the sand. Thankfully, if you’re diligent while exploring, you should find plenty of it, but you’ll still have to do some rummaging either way.

Ad

During the closed beta preview, I was able to make three or four Uniques one time, and then again, after a Sandworm ate me and I lost everything. While the type of Spice-infused metal will likely change deeper into the game, the method of finding Spice-infused Copper Dust (or other ores) will likely not change in Dune Awakening.

Where to find Spice-infused Copper Dust in Dune Awakening

You will primarily find Spice-Infused Copper Dust in Dune Awakening via ship crashes and laboratories in Hagga South Basin. You may occasionally find it in scavenger caves scattered throughout the region, but it’s far more likely to be in ship crashes, and areas with similar technology.

Ad

Trending

You'll only find this material in secure locations in secure chests (Image via Funcom/YouTube@LoganZ)

In my experience, I found a decent amount between the Wreck of the Alcyon and Imperial Testing Station No. 2, both of which you can head to for main story quests. In fact, you can typically find a decent quantity of this in the Wreck of the Alcyon, where you find the first Identification Band. There’s a huge chest behind it, and this is where you unlock the Kaleff’s Drinker Unique schematic.

Ad

This chest also usually comes with Plasteel Microflora Fiber, which is another ingredient for this item. You’ll have to make the Copper Ingots yourself, unfortunately. If you diligently search areas like this, you’ll often find Spice-infused Copper Dust in Dune Awakening; at least enough to make the powerful crafted gear you’re after.

You should be able to find some of this in any chest that holds a Unique schematic, at least in my experience. These chests do respawn, which is certainly useful. If you want to craft a Unique, you need a permit, which is only gained from learning Unique schematics. You can re-learn the schematic to gain a permit, so it’s worth it to revisit these areas for resources in either case.

Ad

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More