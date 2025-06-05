Dune Awakening: How to get Spice-infused Copper Dust

If you want to craft any Uniques in Dune Awakening’s Hagga Basin South region, you’ll need a solid amount of Spice-infused Copper Dust. It’s one of the primary ingredients used in these items, but it’s not just laying around for you to pick up in the sand. Thankfully, if you’re diligent while exploring, you should find plenty of it, but you’ll still have to do some rummaging either way.
During the closed beta preview, I was able to make three or four Uniques one time, and then again, after a Sandworm ate me and I lost everything. While the type of Spice-infused metal will likely change deeper into the game, the method of finding Spice-infused Copper Dust (or other ores) will likely not change in Dune Awakening.
Where to find Spice-infused Copper Dust in Dune Awakening
You will primarily find Spice-Infused Copper Dust in Dune Awakening via ship crashes and laboratories in Hagga South Basin. You may occasionally find it in scavenger caves scattered throughout the region, but it’s far more likely to be in ship crashes, and areas with similar technology.
In my experience, I found a decent amount between the Wreck of the Alcyon and Imperial Testing Station No. 2, both of which you can head to for main story quests. In fact, you can typically find a decent quantity of this in the Wreck of the Alcyon, where you find the first Identification Band. There’s a huge chest behind it, and this is where you unlock the Kaleff’s Drinker Unique schematic.
This chest also usually comes with Plasteel Microflora Fiber, which is another ingredient for this item. You’ll have to make the Copper Ingots yourself, unfortunately. If you diligently search areas like this, you’ll often find Spice-infused Copper Dust in Dune Awakening; at least enough to make the powerful crafted gear you’re after.
You should be able to find some of this in any chest that holds a Unique schematic, at least in my experience. These chests do respawn, which is certainly useful. If you want to craft a Unique, you need a permit, which is only gained from learning Unique schematics. You can re-learn the schematic to gain a permit, so it’s worth it to revisit these areas for resources in either case.
