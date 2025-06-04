Will Dune Awakening be on Game Pass?

Dune Awakening's Advanced Access will go live in just a few hours on June 5, 2025, for players who own the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game. Those having the Standard edition will have to wait until June 10, 2025, to explore the sands of Arrakis. That said, everyone will be able to pre-load the game to save time.
But what about those eager fans on Game Pass? Will they be able to choose sides in the desert and fight for a House of their choosing? Sadly, no. Dune Awakening will not be on Game Pass. There is no official information from the developers (Funcom) that indicates otherwise.
Could Dune Awakening come to Game Pass?
For the time being, the answer is a resounding no. The game is currently not listed on Game Pass. However, this doesn't mean that it won't be added after launch in the near future. Other titles from Funcom, such as Dune: Spice Wars and Conan Exiles, have been listed on Xbox Game Pass after their initial launch. Both titles have later been removed.
If anything, there is a possibility that Dune Awakening could follow suit. This is because the game is listed on the Xbox Store, but cannot be purchased at the moment, as the console version of the title is not available yet. Perhaps when this version of the game is ready later this year, it could be introduced via Game Pass.
The developers will undoubtedly announce things if and when the time comes. For now, you can pre-order the game on Steam, and depending on the edition you purchase, you'll be able to explore Arrakis, in all its glory, in just a couple of hours.
In conclusion
Dune Awakening is currently not on Game Pass, but is listed on the Xbox Store. The console version of the game is not ready, and hence, you cannot purchase it from there at the moment. The title can be purchased on Steam, and there are three different editions to choose from. Dune Awakening could come to Game Pass later this year, but there is no official information regarding this.
Read more articles here:
- Mentat class guide: Skills and playstyle explained
- Swordmaster class guide: Skills and playstyle explained
- Planetologist class guide: Skills and playstyle explained
- Trooper class guide: Skills and playstyle explained
- Bene Gesserit class guide: Skills and playstyle explained