Dune Awakening goes live on June 5, 2025, as part of Advanced Access, and once more on June 10 as part of Global Launch. If you have the game's Deluxe or Ultimate edition, you will be able to start your adventures on Arrakis five days ahead of the Global Launch. This should give you time to explore, gather resources, and perhaps even set up a guide.

This brings us to the question of preloading Dune Awakening. Surely, given the game's size, developers have the foresight to ensure preload is available. It will go live on June 4 at 10:00 AM EDT for everyone. This includes those who have the Standard edition. However, you won't be able to play before the Global Launch.

For those joining on June 10, there's no need to feel overwhelmed, as the developers have confirmed there will be fresh worlds/servers for you at Global Launch. Unless you want to start on a server that's been live since June 5, you don't have to. So, here's how to preload Dune Awakening.

A step-by-step guide on how to preload Dune Awakening

Choose your version of Dune (Image via Funcom)

Preloading is very simple, and it's not as complex as you'd imagine, especially since it's all being streamlined through Steam. However, one thing hasn't been properly addressed by the developers, so you may want to consider things. Here's what you need to do:

Go to Steam and pre-purchase any of the editions of Dune Awakening.

On June 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM EDT (check your regional timing), you will be given the option to pre-load the game.

As you would normally install games on Steam, choose a drive, and hit the download button.

Once completed, you will be able to play on June 5, 2025, if you have Advanced Access, or on June 10, 2025, when the Global Launch goes live.

In addition to the steps, you will have to consider the prerequisite of pre-ordering the game. With Advanced Access going live on June 5, 2025, pre-orders for Deluxe and Ultimate editions will cease to exist.

If you purchase the game after June 5, 2025, you may not be able to pre-order or play the game early. For the sake of simplicity, if you want Advanced Access, it's best to buy the game by June 4, 2025. There are also a few pre-order bonuses you can claim for Dune Awakening.

