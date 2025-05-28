Dune Awakening goes live in just a few days, and the overall hype is surreal. With the game being set in an alternative reality where Paul Atreides wasn't born, there is always a chance of you becoming the Lisan al Gaib in-game. If you have the Deluxe or Ultimate edition, you can jump into the deserts of Arrakis starting June 5, 2025, at 10:00 AM EDT. You can also preload the game a day before.
This brings us to an interesting question: "Will Dune Awakening base purchasers get the option to preload?" Based on the blog shared by the developers, you will be able to preload the game on June 4, 2025, if you pre-order it. This is what they had to say:
"Pre-load will be available to all pre-order owners 24 hours before head start on June 4th, but please be aware that pre-ordering the base edition does not grant head start access."
However, keep in mind that you will only be able to jump into the game on June 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM EDT when the Global Launch takes place. This is five days after Advanced Access goes live.
Is the base (Standard edition) of Dune Awakening worth buying, or should you go for Deluxe or Ultimate?
This is a personal choice, and it all depends on whether or not you want to play the game early and are interested in claiming cosmetic goodies. If the answer is no, you can skip the Deluxe or Ultimate and purchase the Standard edition.
You will still get access to all in-game content, and if you pre-order the game before it goes live, you will get access to Dune Awakening's pre-order bonuses as well. As you level up, you will be able to find and craft Uniques, which will surpass any beginner gear that could be acquired as a bonus from different editions. Overall, it's up to you, but from a personal standpoint, the Standard edition works just fine.
You don't have to worry about players with Advanced Access getting a head start and laying claim to servers/worlds. The developers have stated that new servers and worlds will be added on the Global Launch. If you're looking for a fresh start, you'll have more than enough chances.
That's everything to know about the preload options. Here is some information on the Dune Awakening release time countdown (advanced access and global). You'll know exactly when the game will go live in the region you reside in.
