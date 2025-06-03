Dune Awakening Private Servers confirmed to be available day-one

Funcom confirmed in a recent blogpost that Dune Awakening will have Private Servers on day one. This was something the developers were discussing early on, and while they didn’t have an answer, they wanted to put something together, if possible. It turns out that they have solved the problem, and the solution for private servers is, if nothing else, a unique one.

The Dune Awakening Private Servers are going to be available to rent on day one, June 5, 2025, and once we know exactly how they are set up, we will update this article with everything you need to know.

How Private Servers will work on Dune Awakening

Originally, Private Servers were going to be a post-launch feature, but thanks to smooth progress, we will have access at the start of June 5. However, it’s important to note that these Private Servers are going to be a little different from any other game you’ve played.

Even if you're on a private server, you'll still have to deal with other players in the Deep Desert (Image via Funcom)

The developers wanted to keep the large-scale multiplayer aspect of the game, and they found a compromise. Here’s how Private Servers work. A private server consists of the Hagga Basin section of the map, and the owner of the server can tune a few of the settings on it:

Security Zones: You can disable these entirely to make all of Hagga Basin a PVP zone, or you can have pockets of PVP like normal.

Taxation: You can disable taxation on your servers if you’d like.

Sandstorms: You can completely disable sandstorms on your server.

You can also set a name/password for your server, naturally. Private Servers will not have admin control panels or character transfers at this time. That’s something they will look into at a later date. However, Private Servers still belong to a World Server.

Clusters of Private Servers will still come together to form a World and have Hubs that they congregate in. You’ll still have to PVP in the Deep Desert with other players from other Private Servers, and the same goes for the social hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village. This keeps the “big multiplayer” feel of Dune Awakening alive, while also having Private Servers.

Private Server players will not interact in any way with normal servers, either. You can also visit other Private Servers on your World, provided you have the password. You take everything with you, and can even claim land while visiting — which you can’t do on normal servers.

You can rent a server from one of three websites, GPORTAL, Nitrado, and xREALM. Funcom wanted to also be clear that they do not set the prices of these servers, either. That’s entirely up to the companies renting them out.

