Dune Awakening: How to get Fuel Cells

Dune Awakening offers players a wide array of resources to farm, including Fuel Cells. At first, Fuel Cells are completely worthless. None of your recipes will appear to have a call for them — that is, until you have a vehicle. Fuel Cells are an important part of synthesizing the fuel you need for your vehicles, at the very least, in Hagga Basin South. So with that in mind, you should be picking them up anytime you see them, and store them in your base.

Ad

Thankfully, this resource isn’t especially rare, but you still aren’t likely to find them just laying around in the open sand. There are specific types of areas you’ll want to stick to, if you’re farming them. Thankfully, these are also great places to get other resources, like Salvaged Metal. Here’s where we found Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening.

How to farm Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening

The best place to find Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening’s Hagga Basin South is any of the Scavenger bases and camps you come across. You should be able to find a few of them in pretty much every Scavenger location in the desert. Every rocky outcropping should have at least one camp, cave, or enemy base to rummage through, as well.

Ad

Trending

Exploring camps, caves, and wrecks is a fantastic way to farm Fuel Cell in this MMO (Image via Funcom)

Along with secure chests and Salvaged Metal, I found plenty of Fuel Cells in Scavenger bases. That’s why it is so important to set your base near as many Scavenger camps as you can. This gives you more options to farm for resources as fast as possible. These camps do reset/respawn, making it even easier.

Ad

You can also find Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening in pretty much any wrecked ship, or enemy location with decent technology. For the Wreck of Alcyon in Hagga Basin South, I found the Fuel Cells outside of the main shipwreck, where all the Salvaged Metal was. There may be some inside the base, as well.

It’s worth it to explore the area anyway, before you go there for your main story quest. You’ll be able to pick up quite a bit of quality loot, alongside at least one Unique schematic: Kaleff’s Drinker.

Ad

You’ll find plenty of Scavenger camps, and at least one large Scavenger base in Hagga Basin South, so you won’t be spoiled for choices when it comes to farming Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening.

If you want a better idea of where to find them, launch a Resource Scanner or Survey Probe from a high location to find areas rich in these Fuel Cells. Once you begin the process of making your first vehicle, these will come in handy as a resource you can convert into fuel.

Ad

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More