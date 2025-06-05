Dune Awakening: How to get Fuel Cells

Dune Awakening offers players a wide array of resources to farm, including Fuel Cells. At first, Fuel Cells are completely worthless. None of your recipes will appear to have a call for them — that is, until you have a vehicle. Fuel Cells are an important part of synthesizing the fuel you need for your vehicles, at the very least, in Hagga Basin South. So with that in mind, you should be picking them up anytime you see them, and store them in your base.
Thankfully, this resource isn’t especially rare, but you still aren’t likely to find them just laying around in the open sand. There are specific types of areas you’ll want to stick to, if you’re farming them. Thankfully, these are also great places to get other resources, like Salvaged Metal. Here’s where we found Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening.
How to farm Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening
The best place to find Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening’s Hagga Basin South is any of the Scavenger bases and camps you come across. You should be able to find a few of them in pretty much every Scavenger location in the desert. Every rocky outcropping should have at least one camp, cave, or enemy base to rummage through, as well.
Along with secure chests and Salvaged Metal, I found plenty of Fuel Cells in Scavenger bases. That’s why it is so important to set your base near as many Scavenger camps as you can. This gives you more options to farm for resources as fast as possible. These camps do reset/respawn, making it even easier.
You can also find Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening in pretty much any wrecked ship, or enemy location with decent technology. For the Wreck of Alcyon in Hagga Basin South, I found the Fuel Cells outside of the main shipwreck, where all the Salvaged Metal was. There may be some inside the base, as well.
It’s worth it to explore the area anyway, before you go there for your main story quest. You’ll be able to pick up quite a bit of quality loot, alongside at least one Unique schematic: Kaleff’s Drinker.
You’ll find plenty of Scavenger camps, and at least one large Scavenger base in Hagga Basin South, so you won’t be spoiled for choices when it comes to farming Fuel Cells in Dune Awakening.
If you want a better idea of where to find them, launch a Resource Scanner or Survey Probe from a high location to find areas rich in these Fuel Cells. Once you begin the process of making your first vehicle, these will come in handy as a resource you can convert into fuel.
