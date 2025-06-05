Dune Awakening: Can you relocate your base?

Dune Awakening requires players to build at least one base, but what if you move to a new region; can you relocate your base? The answer is “yes”, but it’s not one of the best building relocation systems in the world of survival MMOs. It may have you missing Once Human, once you’ve moved your base once or twice.

Ad

At least the game does have a function for relocating your base in Dune Awakening, even if it does perhaps still need some work. It’s a rather clunky system, but there are ways to make it just a little bit easier on yourself, and we’re here to help you do exactly that.

You can relocate your base in Dune Awakening, but it’s tedious

After you’ve made your vehicle in Dune Awakening and are getting ready to leave Hagga Basin South, you should be able to prepare to relocate your base. Using the Solido Projector, you make a Blueprint of your base design, and store it. However, this doesn’t keep track of the various objects in your base. It only saves the design and makes a note of the materials needed.

Ad

Trending

You can easily take a blueprint of your base and relocate it - as long as you have the materials, you can build it (Image via Funcom/YouTube@TotalXclipse)

That means you’ll want to put all your various materials, objects, and containers in your inventory, and in your sandbike’s inventory; this means you need to also craft the sandbike’s storage attachment. Break everything down in your base, so you have the materials you need. That’s a mistake I made towards the end of the closed beta preview. I left Hagga Basin South, and left my base behind after making the blueprint.

Ad

The game will have you destroy your base if you didn’t already, before you can use the blueprint to rebuild. Unfortunately, any materials and objects you left behind will become free game for anyone to claim. If you can’t get back there fast enough, if you left things behind, you can expect to be looted.

When it’s time to relocate your base in Dune Awakening, and you’ve put away everything you can (and want to) carry with you into another region — or even another part of the region you’re in — head to your new location. Like your starter base, you still need to place a Sub-Fief console in the desired location of the new base, so keep that in mind.

Ad

I wish I had though to demolish my base before I left during the beta (Image via Funcom)

It may take a few trips, depending on how much stuff you had, but to make things easier, I recommend placing a single foundation block, and put a few storage chests on it. Then transfer the resources from your bike and inventory, to that chest.

Ad

Click the top-left of the screen in the storage chest menu, and click the drop-down menu. Change that from Backpack to the vehicle. This lets you transfer that stuff directly into your storage chest. Then, when you’re ready, use the Solido Projector, rebuild your base using all your old materials, and start putting your objects and devices where you want them.

If you don’t want to use the Blueprint, you don’t have to, but it does make things just a bit faster. You can also buy and sell Blueprints, so if someone has a cooler idea, you can purchase it, and make it for yourself; provided you have the materials, anyway.

Ad

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More