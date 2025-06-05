Dune Awakening: Can you relocate your base?

Dune Awakening requires players to build at least one base, but what if you move to a new region; can you relocate your base? The answer is “yes”, but it’s not one of the best building relocation systems in the world of survival MMOs. It may have you missing Once Human, once you’ve moved your base once or twice.
At least the game does have a function for relocating your base in Dune Awakening, even if it does perhaps still need some work. It’s a rather clunky system, but there are ways to make it just a little bit easier on yourself, and we’re here to help you do exactly that.
You can relocate your base in Dune Awakening, but it’s tedious
After you’ve made your vehicle in Dune Awakening and are getting ready to leave Hagga Basin South, you should be able to prepare to relocate your base. Using the Solido Projector, you make a Blueprint of your base design, and store it. However, this doesn’t keep track of the various objects in your base. It only saves the design and makes a note of the materials needed.
That means you’ll want to put all your various materials, objects, and containers in your inventory, and in your sandbike’s inventory; this means you need to also craft the sandbike’s storage attachment. Break everything down in your base, so you have the materials you need. That’s a mistake I made towards the end of the closed beta preview. I left Hagga Basin South, and left my base behind after making the blueprint.
The game will have you destroy your base if you didn’t already, before you can use the blueprint to rebuild. Unfortunately, any materials and objects you left behind will become free game for anyone to claim. If you can’t get back there fast enough, if you left things behind, you can expect to be looted.
When it’s time to relocate your base in Dune Awakening, and you’ve put away everything you can (and want to) carry with you into another region — or even another part of the region you’re in — head to your new location. Like your starter base, you still need to place a Sub-Fief console in the desired location of the new base, so keep that in mind.
It may take a few trips, depending on how much stuff you had, but to make things easier, I recommend placing a single foundation block, and put a few storage chests on it. Then transfer the resources from your bike and inventory, to that chest.
Click the top-left of the screen in the storage chest menu, and click the drop-down menu. Change that from Backpack to the vehicle. This lets you transfer that stuff directly into your storage chest. Then, when you’re ready, use the Solido Projector, rebuild your base using all your old materials, and start putting your objects and devices where you want them.
If you don’t want to use the Blueprint, you don’t have to, but it does make things just a bit faster. You can also buy and sell Blueprints, so if someone has a cooler idea, you can purchase it, and make it for yourself; provided you have the materials, anyway.
