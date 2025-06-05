Dune Awakening: How to get a vehicle

Dune Awakening’s crafting system lets you build everything from a base to a blood filtration system, and even vehicles. You’ll get your first vehicle a few hours into Hagga Basin South — specifically, right as you’re wrapping up that region’s main story. You don’t have to leave as soon as you get it, and I recommend you stick around to explore more. There are plenty of Uniques you might miss out on, as a good example.

In order to get access to a vehicle of your own in Dune Awakening, you need to complete the Moving On Main Story Quest. It’s incredibly unlikely that the game will let you make one before this. If we discover a way, we’ll certainly update here, but for now, here’s how to wrap up Moving On, and start cruising the sands.

How to complete Dune Awakening’s “Moving On” quest and get a vehicle

After you complete The Wreck of the Alcyon in Dune Awakening, you’ll begin the vehicle quest, Moving On. Zantara will reach out and say he’s crossed the Vermilius Gap, and if you’re going to go too, you need a vehicle that can survive the crossing. Unfortunately, you don’t have one! Thankfully, there are military-grade supplies in the area, if you’re willing to do some exploring.

It's going to take some time to research and craft the various parts for your first vehicle (Image via Funcom)

Moving On primarily takes place in the Imperial Testing Station, which you may have already visited. In my time in the Dune Awakening beta, I went to the Imperial Testing Station before this quest, to unlock one of the game’s skill trees.

While here, you’re going to need to keep an eye out for any chest in the area, because that’s where the 6x Particle Capacitors and 13x Advanced Servoks are. Look for the blue background on the items. This takes some exploration, but you can also get at least one amazing Unique down here.

Once you have these materials, head back to your base of operations, make sure you have a refinery, so you can make Copper Ingots. You’re going to need 37x Copper Ingots in total to make the Sandbike, which is your first Dune Awakening vehicle. As you research and make the parts, you may want to store them in a container in your base, in case you get eaten by a sandworm.

Parts requirements

Sandbike PSU Mk1: 5 Copper Ingots, 3 Particle Capacitors

5 Copper Ingots, 3 Particle Capacitors Sandbike Treads Mk1: 3 Copper Ingots, 1 Advanced Servok

3 Copper Ingots, 1 Advanced Servok Sandbike Engine Mk1: 5 Copper Ingots, 3 Particle Capacitors

5 Copper Ingots, 3 Particle Capacitors Sandbike Chassis Mk1: 12 Copper Ingots, 5 Advanced Servoks

12 Copper Ingots, 5 Advanced Servoks Sandbike Hull Mk1: 12 Copper Ingots, 5 Advanced Servoks

You’ll also be given the pattern to craft a Welding Torch Mk1, which costs 4x Copper Ingots to make. You should also make a good supply of Welding Wire to put this thing together.

This is what your completed Sandbike will look like (Image via Funcom)

Once you have all the parts, take your torch outside, equip it, select it, and choose “Assembly”. Pick the parts one at a time and weld them into place, and you’ll be one step closer to having a vehicle in Dune Awakening. Now, you need fuel.

Now you need to create the Small Chemical Refinery. I put mine, personally, on the roof of my base. You’ll need 13x Copper Ingots to make it, and you feed non-metallic resources into it to generate fuel. This will ultimately include Cobalt Paste, Lubricant, Silicone Blocks, but right now, we’re using Vehicle Fuel Cells.

You’ll likely be farming these from Scavenger Bases to make it easier. You need either a Small or Medium-sized Vehicle Fuel Cell. I recommend the Medium one, because it offers far more fuel. A Small-sized Vehicle Fuel cell takes 25x Fuel Cells, and a Medium requires 15x Water and 45x Fuel Cells. Once you have this, slot it into your vehicle, and you’re ready to ride!

