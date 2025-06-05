Dune Awakening: Building Power generation, explained

Power generation is not too complicated in Dune Awakening. Unlike some other games in the survival-craft genre, you don't have to go around laying down wires to get power to everything. However, there are some quirks in the system that can stump newer players, and the totality of the Power mechanic certainly warrants a guide.

In this article, we'll go over how to power up your base in Dune Awakening. As you advance through higher-tech stages, the underlying process remains the same; there are only a few nitty-gritties to be aware of.

How to power up your base in Dune Awakening

One Generator can only do so much (Image via Funcom)

After you place down your Sub-fief Console to mark your territory in Dune Awakening, the first thing you should get is a Fuel-Powered Generator. This is your one-stop facility to keep the lights on in this game. And as the name suggests, you need Fuel Cells to do that.

Other than running your actual facilities such as Fabricators, water-purifiers, and other furniture that require power, you also need power to weather the storm in Dune Awakening - literally. When fuelled up, your Sub-fief console also casts a shield around your territory, protecting it from incoming sandstorms.

To check how long your base is safe from these environmental conditions, go to your Sub-fief Console to open its menu. This will show when your base is going to Power Down, depending on the amount of fuel you have deposited inside your Generator.

These are real-world hours, so if you're taking a break from the game, make sure you have enough standing fuel to keep your shields intact.

That's all there is to know about general power generation. However, there's one other common problem players may run into that we must address.

Why did my Dune Awakening base suddenly power down after adding a new facility?

When you're upscaling your base, it's possible that your entire building will power down after installing something new, even though you have enough Fuel Cells. The reason is actually quite simple: you have exceeded your total power capacity out of the Generator.

A Power Generator has a cap of Circuit Power it can provide, which you can check by going to the Generator's General Settings tab (top-right after you interact with the Generator). If you have exceeded it, it's time to get a second Generator.

If you can't get a second Generator yet, you have to disable one of your facilities to get back under the Circuit Power limit. To do this, simply go up to any facility, and toggle to "Disable" from the Genral Settings.

