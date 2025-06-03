When we previewed Dune Awakening, we only saw a tiny portion of the map; but just how big are the maps overall? We know that the game is going to be colossal, believably mimicking the size of Arrakis. Thanks to some digging, we have a pretty good idea of just how big the map will be.
One way we know is that in the beta previews, we only got to see about 25% of Hagga Basin — the other 75% makes up the midgame. We know exactly how big the server architecture says the game will be, thanks to the game’s wiki. Just how big are the maps in Dune Awakening? Let’s look into it.
The maps of Dune Awakening are massive in scope
According to the Dune Awakening wiki, the Hagga Basin region is about 64km squared or about 40mi squared. That’s already a significant chunk of space, and we didn’t even see all of it during our preview. We recently learned that the midgame of Funcom’s upcoming survival MMO will cover more than 75% of that space.
Hagga Basin South already felt pretty big, and I did get a chance to dip into the second zone, before the preview ended. This is just one part of the game, though. It almost feels insignificant against the overwhelming size of the Deep Desert.
The Deep Desert map of Dune Awakening is about 576 km or 355 mi (500+km squared). That is perhaps the biggest single map I’ve ever seen in an online game. I’m of course, not accounting for games with multiple huge zones. Funcom’s previous survival game, Conan Exiles, was only 54 km2. That means Hagga Basin itself is bigger than an entire game.
What makes this interesting is not just that Deep Desert can maintain hundreds of players at the same time, but the game could expand beyond just these maps! There’s much more to the planet of Arrakis than these regions, after all. To even reach the Deep Desert, players will craft a vehicle like, for example, an Ornithopter, and cross the Overland map.
Then, you can get ready to take part in the brutal survival of the Deep Desert. This map isn’t stagnant, either. There will be weekly resets, thanks to massive sandstorms, to keep things fresh and exciting. If you want the biggest, most interesting survival experience, this is the game you’ll get it in.
