Dune Awakening midgame: The 75% of Hagga Basin we didn't get to explore in beta

Dune Awakening is massive, and that's an understatement to say the least. During the Beta, players got to explore the Hagga Basin in all its glory, which was only about 25% of it. The rest 75% was kept tucked away, hidden out of reach and sight. However, with the Advanced Access going live on June 5, 2025, we now know just how massive the playable area truly is.

Ad

For the most part, during the Beta, players were limited to Hagga Basin South, but in the latest trailer, we get to see how vast things are. The distance from Arrakeen to Haga Basin itself is immense. One would argue that you'd need Ornithopters to cover the distance, as doing so on foot would be a tactical mistake, to say the least. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Dune Awakening's sheer map size is going to give players a run for their water by the mid-game

The Beta map was small compared to what's to come (Image via Funcom)

Based on what we've seen thus far, we can assumpe that players will be able to reach the Deep Desert by the late mid-game or early end-game. This is taking into account that they have Uniques at their disposal and have spent some time in PvP areas. However, nothing can prepare you for the sheer magnitude of the main PvP zone in Dune Awakening.

Ad

Trending

As seen in the trailer, the Deep Desert stretches endlessly. Spiceblows rise high into the sky, visible from kilometers away. Without transportation, getting around is going to be a fool's errand. In short, if Hagga Basin felt overwhelming, the Deep Desert is going to make you feel insignificant. However, if you want to harvest Spice in huge quantities, this is where you'll have to go.

The Deep Desert will be the ultimate testing ground for PvP enthusiasts (Image via Funcom)

The Landsraad also ties into the Deep Desert. Critical points can be captured and held for other Major Houses to gain favor. This in turn will help either House Atreides or House Harkonnen to win the Landsraad, and provide server-wide bonuses/buffs to the winning Faction in Dune Awakening.

Ad

To make things interesting, every week, a massive Coriolis Storm will sweep the Deep Desert, blowing away everything in its path and revealing new POIs. In essence, every week that you venture into the Deep Desert, it will have something new and exciting for you to explore. Even if you're a solo player, you can still venture into this region to collect resources or other rare loot to sell to others.

Ad

Considering everything we've seen, the overall map size of Dune Awakening will be in the hundreds of square kilometers if nothing else. It is truly perhaps one of the largest to date, and will give players a true MMO experience on a massive scale.

With the map being as large as it is, even in the Deep Desert, coming across other players will not be as easy as it sounds. Above all else, this is just the beginning. With time, we could see even more major cities and POIs added all over the map.

Ad

Read more Dune Awakening articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More