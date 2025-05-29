Dune Awakening: How does Spice harvesting work?

Spice Melange, or simply called Spice, is the lifeblood of the economy in Dune Awakening. It is the very reason why the Great Houses have a vested interest in Arrakis, and it's why House Atreides and Harkonnen are at war with one another. While the Spice flows, conflict is inevitable, which is why knowing how to harvest Spice is as important, not just for you but for your Guild and Faction as well.
Understanding where and how the Spice flows will be vital in getting the upper hand, not just in terms of obtaining a resource but in all aspects of gameplay. Spice can be infused with food and drink and then, in turn, consumed for certain perks. In short, you will need a lot of it, and knowing how to harvest Spice will be an invaluable skill.
Spice harvesting can be tricky in Dune Awakening
Spice harvesting is the act of going out into the desert and collecting Spice from the sands of Arrakis. It's risky business, but if you're in a Guild, Spice may help you secure points to sway the Landsraad in your Faction's favor. Even if you have no allegiance to a Guild, don't care about your Faction, and are playing solo, Spice is still a valuable commodity.
As far as we know, there are two places to harvest Spice. One is behind the safety of the Shield Wall. This is a PvE zone, so you won't have to deal with PvP. When a Spiceblow occurs, you can go towards it and harvest Spice. It's hard to miss as it'll be a purple cloud of Spice, but you'll have to make your way as fast as possible, or other players will harvest the resource for themselves.
The other way to harvest Spice on a large scale will be in the Deep Desert, which is the PvP zone in Dune Awakening. Guilds will be able to take Harvesters to collect this resource on a large scale. Just be wary that you can get attacked by the enemy Faction, and if you create too much vibration, there's always the chance of summoning a Sandworm, which will attack anyone in the area.
That's about all we know about Spice Harvesting. When Dune Awakening goes live on June 5 (Advanced Access), we'll get a better look at Spice harvesting regions, both behind the Shield Wall and in the Deep Desert. The latter is also going to play a huge role in the Landsraad, which means that there will be multiple layers of gameplay occurring simultaneously.
