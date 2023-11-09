dupreeh CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen is a Danish CS2 pro player who currently plays for the team Heroic. He has fulfilled the roles of a Rifler (entry fragger) and has also been an AWPer and a lurker for his team in the past.

dupreeh has been in Counter-Strike esports since 2012 and has approximate total winnings of $2,201,384. He has played for several organizations like Astralis, Team Vitality, Team Dignitas, Team SoloMid etc.

In eleven years as a professional, dupreeh has become one of the most successful and popular players in the Counter-Strike esports scene. He has won many events like BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023, StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, Intel Extreme Masters XIII- Katowice Major 2019, etc.

Everything fans need to know about dupreeh's CS2 settings in 2023

Like many Counter-Strike pro players, dupreeh does not stream or create any content. However, he participated in recent CS2 events like Thunderpick World Championship 2023 and Roobet Cup 2023. Mentioned below are the settings he uses in CS2.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.7

eDPI: 680

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 800

Color: 4

Blue: 0

Green: 0

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -2

Size: 2.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 100%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Low

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: White

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: No

Radar Hud Size: 0.9

Radar Map Zoom: 0.45

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Keyboard: Xtrfy Compact RGB Transparent White

Headset: Corsair HS80

Mousepad: Xtrfy GPZ1

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Setup & Streaming

Chair: QUERSUS V500 Vitality

The above settings can be extremely helpful for players who might be getting into the game for the first time. However, these players will also need to focus on other aspects, like CS2 utility lineups, and practice them as much as possible.

CS2’s release started out as a monumental success as players worldwide logged in to try out the new iteration. However, many pro players and casuals have already started expressing their concerns about the sequel.

Hopefully, the CS2 developers will be able to address and fix these problems as soon as possible to keep the game on an upward trajectory.