dupreeh CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen is a Danish CS2 pro player who currently plays for the team Heroic. He has fulfilled the roles of a Rifler (entry fragger) and has also been an AWPer and a lurker for his team in the past.
dupreeh has been in Counter-Strike esports since 2012 and has approximate total winnings of $2,201,384. He has played for several organizations like Astralis, Team Vitality, Team Dignitas, Team SoloMid etc.
In eleven years as a professional, dupreeh has become one of the most successful and popular players in the Counter-Strike esports scene. He has won many events like BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023, StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, Intel Extreme Masters XIII- Katowice Major 2019, etc.
Everything fans need to know about dupreeh's CS2 settings in 2023
Like many Counter-Strike pro players, dupreeh does not stream or create any content. However, he participated in recent CS2 events like Thunderpick World Championship 2023 and Roobet Cup 2023. Mentioned below are the settings he uses in CS2.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.7
- eDPI: 680
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 800
- Color: 4
- Blue: 0
- Green: 0
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -2
- Size: 2.5
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 100%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Low
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: White
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: No
- Radar Hud Size: 0.9
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.45
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
- Keyboard: Xtrfy Compact RGB Transparent White
- Headset: Corsair HS80
- Mousepad: Xtrfy GPZ1
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: QUERSUS V500 Vitality
The above settings can be extremely helpful for players who might be getting into the game for the first time. However, these players will also need to focus on other aspects, like CS2 utility lineups, and practice them as much as possible.
CS2’s release started out as a monumental success as players worldwide logged in to try out the new iteration. However, many pro players and casuals have already started expressing their concerns about the sequel.
Hopefully, the CS2 developers will be able to address and fix these problems as soon as possible to keep the game on an upward trajectory.