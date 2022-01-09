“Poki is banned but not on YouTube”: Valkyrae announces birthday stream with Pokimane, AriaSaki and “more surprise friends”

In a tweet made by Valkyrae announcing her birthday stream, she confirmed that close friend and recently banned Twitch streamer, Pokimane, is joining her, along with other surprise guests. This is big news for fans of Pokimane, as this is currently the only way to see her live today at 3:00 p.m. PST.

American YouTube streamer Rae "Valkyrae" Hofstetter's birthday is today. Along with a hot tub stream where she counted down to midnight, she is also streaming today at 3:00 p.m. PST with her friends and fellow streamers AriaSaki, ChocoBars, and Kkatamina. On top of those wonderful friends, she's inviting over Pokimane, the popular Twitch streamer who has been in the news lately for her temporary ban on Twitch.

The ban was due to the recent Twitch react meta, a new fad of reacting to TV shows and movies on stream with one's audience. This new trend is risky, as the companies that own the rights to this media being watched can easily submit claims against the streamer for violating copyright law. Pokimane is the first streamer we've seen to be banned as of now, but if this trend continues, more may be given temporary bans or worse.

However, this ban doesn't restrict her from being on a YouTube stream, and certainly doesn't restrict her from having a fun celebration with her close friend Rae. So for fans of Pokimane who watch her Twitch streams every day, it looks like they'll be watching her on YouTube today instead.

Valkyrae receives birthday wishes from her friends, fans, and various creators from across the internet

Birthday wishes came pouring in today as Rae is set to turn 30, coming from streamers, YouTubers, and fans alike. Many well wishes came in, so much so that she apologized for not being able to properly respond to them all.

A diverse crowd of internet creators showed their support for Rae, ranging from VTuber IronMouse to musician Bella Poarch.

Other birthday wishes came from long-time friends of Rae, including Corpse Husband, Jackcepticeye, and many other fellow YouTube creators.

There's only one thing left to discover today, and that is who Rae's mystery guests will be. Either way, it's looking to be quite an interesting video for Valkyrae's 30th birthday stream.

