Kkatamina sends Disguised Toast and friends into tears of laughter after failing guess-the-word prompt

Following a hilarious attempt by Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim to draw her word prompt for a round of Pictionary, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang and the rest of the party were sent into tears of laughter.

The streamer was tasked with drawing North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un but struggled to convey the prompt to the rest of her friends.

After several confused and incorrect guesses, the lot was stunned after the answer was revealed to them.

Disguised Toast struggles to guess Kkatamina's Pictionary prompt

During a recent stream of theirs, Lily "Lilypichu" Ki, Christina "TinaKitten," Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, Wendy "Natsumiii," Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter all got together to play Pictionary.

For this particular round, Kkatamina was in charge of drawing the prompt she received, to her team consisting of Disguised Toast and TinaKitten.

While struggling to draw, guesses can be heard coming in from the rest of the players, who were audibly confused. As Kkatamina drew squiggly lines next to the illustrated figure that she had done earlier, someone can be heard saying,

"Is that a dog?"

The guesses continued, with Disguised Toast stating he thought the squiggles were "beads." Kkatamina then drew an object which looked like the South Korean flag, prompting Disguised Toast to say,

"It's something from South Korea."

Not a second later, the "flag" was crossed out. He then exclaimed,

"No, okay, NOT South Korea. She's ex-ing out Korea right now."

The whole group stayed confused on what was being drawn. Disguised Toast then attempted to put in an official guess in the game's text box, writing "The Korea-" but was unable to finish as the timer ran out.

When the actual word prompt was revealed, the group of friends burst into uncontrollable laughter. The word Kkatamina was attempting to draw is "Kim Jong-un," which is why she drew the South Korean flag and crossed it out.

In the middle of the chaos that erupted, Natsumiii pointed out the following:

"The two Korean people drawing this..."

Kkatamina voiced protests, asking why it was included in the prompt selection in the first place. TinaKitten then exclaimed,

"Miyoung I'm really disappointed as- as a fellow Korean, that you don't know what our flag looks like!"

Disguised Toast viewers react to Kkatamina's Pictionary attempt

Disguised Toast's chat found the entire moment hilarious, spamming emotes depicting laughter to express their thoughts.

Disguised Toast and Lilypichu are members of Offline TV, a content creation group. Others on the call are close friends of theirs and the lot are often seen playing with each other and other members of Offline TV.

