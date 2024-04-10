Dustball's Relaxing Room is the third stage in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update's Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event. Similar to the previous challenges, you must set up the Fluffy Feline Home using different furnishing items and meet the minimum attribute requirements. You can also feed the cat before playing with it to increase your friendship level from Trusted to Inseparable. Lastly, you can meet a special guest after completing the challenge.

Here's a simple guide on how to play the third stage in Genshin Impact 4.5's Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event. You will receive 80 Primogems and other in-game rewards for completing Dustball's Relaxing Room.

Genshin Impact Feline Fortress Furrdyssey: Dustball's Relaxing Room

Place the furnishings to set up the Fluffy Feline Home

Set up the Fluffy Feline Home for Dustball (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the quest location to begin the challenge. The first task in the third stage of Feline Fortress Furrdyssey is to set up a relaxing room for Dustball. You must select the best furnishings in every category to meet the attribute requirements. Start by selecting the tall clock, stool with green cushion, wide bookshelf with the typewriter on top, dark green carpet, and the red cat tower.

This should help you meet all the attribute requirements. You can save your progress and move on to the next task.

Feed the cat

Feed the cat (Image via HoYoverse)

You can feed the cat any food before you can play with it. Pick any option since the choice doesn't affect the challenge.

Play with the cat and increase your friendship level

Dustball's petting spots (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're done setting up the Fluffy Feline Home and feeding the cat, you can play with Dustball and increase its friendship level. Your goal is to reach the Inseparable level shown on the left side of the screen. The best spots to pet Dustball are its paws, tail, nose, and chest.

However, your cat companion dislikes being touched around its belly area and ears, so it is best to avoid these spots. Once you've increased your friendship level to Inseparable, you can exit the play mode and collect your rewards.

It is worth adding that you can also interact with Razor after playing with Dustball.

Dustball's Relaxing Room rewards

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Stage 3 rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of rewards for completing the third stage, Dustball's Relaxing Room, in Genshin Impact's Feline Fortress Furrdyssey:

Primogems x80

Mora x40,000

Guide to Ballad x6

