Dying Light 2 addresses ongoing issues & shares major upcoming fixes for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Dying Light 2 had massive hype surrounding it. The game promised to build upon the success of its predecessor to deliver a fantastic first-person action platformer title set in a zombie-infested world. However, the game had a rough launch. While the day 1 patch fixed over 1000 bugs, there are still too many to count.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place 22 years after the original title. The first-person action RPG title gives players a massive world to parkour in and swarms of zombies to survive from. As the story progresses, the game changes according to the player’s choice and shapes the world around.
The developers at Techland have not only fixed numerous issues with the Day 1 patch and several hotfixes but have also promised numerous upcoming fixes. Let’s take at all the fixes across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation that are ready for deployment and are being worked on.
Dying Light 2 upcoming fixes for PC
READY FOR IMPLEMENTATION:
- various game crashing bugs
- various situations that could cause infinite black screens
- Al dead body replication in co-op
- DLSS improvements
- The issue with players that couldn't sell valuables to vendor
ISSUES BEING WORKED ON:
- issues with mouse key binding, adding gaming mice support for custom buttons
- blocks resulting in players ending in a death loop
- various story blocks
- possibility to enable English VO if the local language is not English
- adding backup saves
- exposing additional video settings
- visual bugs sometimes visible in hospital in "Markers of plague" quest
Dying Light 2 upcoming fixes for PlayStation
READY FOR IMPLEMENTATION:
- issues with connection stability
- various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op
- various game crashing bugs
- An issue with players that couldn't sell valuables to vendor
- An issue with music streamer mode causing one song not to be muted
- An issue with Al being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op
- various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op
- various issues when Al could be blocked in geometry.
- various Al visual adjustments
- various balance improvements
- rare issues when peers in co-op mode are unable to see the dialog choices
ISSUES BEING WORKED ON:
- various story blocks
- additional video settings including motion blur]
- adding backup saves
- possibility to enable English VO if the local language is not English
- blocks resulting in the player ending in a death loop.
- various performance optimizations
- fast travel limitation after the game is complete
- various situations that could cause infinite black screens
- Al dead body replication in co-op
- occasional screen flickering on PS5
Dying Light 2 upcoming fixes for Xbox
READY FOR IMPLEMENTATION:
- issues with connection stability
- various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op.
- various game crashing bugs
- An issue with the player couldn't sell valuables to the vendor
- enabling of 60+FPS VRR mode on XboSeries X
- An issue with music streamer mode causing one song not to be muted
- An issue with Al being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op
- various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op
- various issues when Al could be blocked in geometry.
- various Al visual adjustments
- various balance improvements
- Fixes rare issues when peers in co-op mode were unable to see the dialog choices
- various performance optimizations
- fast travel limitation after the game is complete
- The various situations that could cause infinite black screens
- Al dead body replication in co-op
ISSUES BEING WORKED ON:
- various story blocks
- additional video settings [including motion blur)
- adding backup saves
- possibility to enable English VO if the local language is not English
- blocks resulting in the player ending in a death loop.