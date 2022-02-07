Dying Light 2 addresses ongoing issues & shares major upcoming fixes for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Dying Light 2 had massive hype surrounding it. The game promised to build upon the success of its predecessor to deliver a fantastic first-person action platformer title set in a zombie-infested world. However, the game had a rough launch. While the day 1 patch fixed over 1000 bugs, there are still too many to count.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place 22 years after the original title. The first-person action RPG title gives players a massive world to parkour in and swarms of zombies to survive from. As the story progresses, the game changes according to the player’s choice and shapes the world around.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame Hello Survivors!



We have implemented some hotfixes over the weekend and will be continuing to add more in the coming days.



Thank you for your incredible support and patience. Here is our plan for the upcoming week:

The developers at Techland have not only fixed numerous issues with the Day 1 patch and several hotfixes but have also promised numerous upcoming fixes. Let’s take at all the fixes across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation that are ready for deployment and are being worked on.

Dying Light 2 upcoming fixes for PC

Dying Light @DyingLightGame PC gamers (Steam and EGS) - we'll keep on providing you with the regular fixes. Here is the list of things in our pipeline: PC gamers (Steam and EGS) - we'll keep on providing you with the regular fixes. Here is the list of things in our pipeline: https://t.co/hFOfL1BOxI

READY FOR IMPLEMENTATION:

various game crashing bugs

various situations that could cause infinite black screens

Al dead body replication in co-op

DLSS improvements

The issue with players that couldn't sell valuables to vendor

ISSUES BEING WORKED ON:

issues with mouse key binding, adding gaming mice support for custom buttons

blocks resulting in players ending in a death loop

various story blocks

possibility to enable English VO if the local language is not English

adding backup saves

exposing additional video settings

visual bugs sometimes visible in hospital in "Markers of plague" quest

Dying Light 2 upcoming fixes for PlayStation

Dying Light @DyingLightGame PS gamers - we will be submitting a new Hotfix by the middle of next week at the latest. PS gamers - we will be submitting a new Hotfix by the middle of next week at the latest. https://t.co/Iq2pLxqf4h

READY FOR IMPLEMENTATION:

issues with connection stability

various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op

various game crashing bugs

An issue with players that couldn't sell valuables to vendor

An issue with music streamer mode causing one song not to be muted

An issue with Al being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op

various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op

various issues when Al could be blocked in geometry.

various Al visual adjustments

various balance improvements

rare issues when peers in co-op mode are unable to see the dialog choices

ISSUES BEING WORKED ON:

various story blocks

additional video settings including motion blur]

adding backup saves

possibility to enable English VO if the local language is not English

blocks resulting in the player ending in a death loop.

various performance optimizations

fast travel limitation after the game is complete

various situations that could cause infinite black screens

Al dead body replication in co-op

occasional screen flickering on PS5

Dying Light 2 upcoming fixes for Xbox

Dying Light @DyingLightGame XBOX gamers - we will be submitting a new Hotfix by the middle of next week at the latest. XBOX gamers - we will be submitting a new Hotfix by the middle of next week at the latest. https://t.co/Nv3pyifKrx

READY FOR IMPLEMENTATION:

issues with connection stability

various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op.

various game crashing bugs

An issue with the player couldn't sell valuables to the vendor

enabling of 60+FPS VRR mode on XboSeries X

An issue with music streamer mode causing one song not to be muted

An issue with Al being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op

various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op

various issues when Al could be blocked in geometry.

various Al visual adjustments

various balance improvements

Fixes rare issues when peers in co-op mode were unable to see the dialog choices

various performance optimizations

fast travel limitation after the game is complete

The various situations that could cause infinite black screens

Al dead body replication in co-op

ISSUES BEING WORKED ON:

various story blocks

additional video settings [including motion blur)

adding backup saves

possibility to enable English VO if the local language is not English

blocks resulting in the player ending in a death loop.

