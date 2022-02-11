Dying Light 2: Easter Eggs reference from Cyberpunk 2077, Doom, and Kyle Crane

Dying Light 2 is an open-world game set in a vast city, which means there are plenty of locations to hide belongings. Techland's designers found time to include not only zombies and parkour puzzles in Villedor, but also secrets and concealed homages to other games, movies, and other media.

Only a week has passed since the game's official release, and there have already been a slew of Dying Light 2 Easter eggs discovered. Weapons, items, and equipment in Dying Light 2 are of various quality and rarity, but some of the game's most unique stuff belongs to a category known as "Easter eggs."

Easter eggs can be found all across Villedor in Dying Light 2, leading to things like secret weaponry and even a special hoverboard.

Dying Light 2 Easter Eggs: Cyberpunk 2077, Doom, and Kyle Crane

Cyberpunk 2077

Players will be able to quickly reach the top of the VNC tower via elevator if they've completed the story mission Broadcast. That's useful since a number of Easter eggs are much easier to obtain after players can jump off that tower and glide to the tops of other structures.

Go to the building's southwest corner and climb atop the roof. Players should be able to use a glider to get to the nearby rooftop, which is covered in moss and has a massive antenna protruding from it.

Start climbing up the ducts on the south side of the roof, there should be an NPC named "Liquidator" who will offer players the blueprint for "Cyber Hands 2177," a weapon. Matis Blades from Cyberpunk 2077 inspired these hand blades.

Doom

Lots of players began parkouring their way around Dying Light 2, and many of them discovered strange items in the form of demonic rubber duckies. Collecting one of these eerie ducks with LED eyes elicited a familiar-sounding, almost demonic cry. Players instantly learned they had to be the solution to a puzzle.

Players started exchanging information about their discovery and collaborating to uncover additional demonic duckies. Once all five ducks have been captured, they can be deposited on an altar in the VNC tower's basement, which is accessible via an elevator.

A shotgun, a pixelated replica of Doom's first level, and a letter to Doom's designers can be unlocked by connecting power cables across the room between transformers in a pentagram shape.

Kyle Crane

While Dying Light 2 follows the adventures of a new hero, that doesn't imply the original protagonist Kyle Crane is forgotten. In the Lower Dam Ayre district, there is a large Renegade settlement, and to the northeast of the camp lies an area covered in yellow sludge.

A storage container dangling from a crane above the mud can be reached with some cautious jumping or gliding. Pick the container's lock and enter to see a shrine to Jason Crane, complete with photos, drawings, and even an effigy built of cushions and a bucket.

There's also a tape recorder, which players may use to listen to recordings of Harran's hero, as well as other Dying Light characters.

