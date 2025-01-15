Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Spear build guide

The Spear is one of the few melee weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins. It offers a balance between good range, decent damage, and an effective set of defensive capabilities. While you may not be able to dish out massive amounts of damage with the spear, it can significantly boost your survivability. It is also a great long-range substitute for the sword build.
In this guide, we shed light on everything that you will need for the best spear build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
How to build the best Spear in Dynasty Warriors Origins
Strengths and weaknesses of the Spear build:
Strengths:
- Excellent Range: Great for keeping enemies at bay.
- Defensive Focus: Suitable for one-on-one battles.
- Airborne Control: Easily knocks enemies into the air for follow-up attacks.
Weaknesses:
- Limited AOE: Struggles with large groups.
- Simple Combos: Few attack variations.
- Vulnerable Animations: Long battle art animations can leave you exposed.
How to unlock the Spear and its progression:
The Spear unlocks after completing the Battle of Guangyang. Purchase the Recruit’s Spear at the Ji weapons shop or upgrade through battle drops.
Spear progression table
Best spear combos:
- Block + Strong Attack: Knocks enemies airborne.
- Triple Strong Attack: Follow up airborne enemies with a flurry of strikes.
- Evade + Strong Attack: Launches you forward while dealing damage.
- Six Normal Attacks: Simple and effective when aerial attacks aren’t possible.
Use the test weapon option in the menu for practice.
Best battle arts for the Spear:
Beginner Battle Arts
Advanced Battle Arts
Best skills and passives for the Spear
Key Skills:
- Meat Bun Glutton: Increases healing potential (essential for survivability).
- Extreme Musou Attack: Activates Rage mode with a companion for doubled effect.
- Refreshing Rescue: Boosts HP when rescuing allies.
- Item Investor: Carry an additional consumable item.
- Rage Restored Upgrade: Restores HP while attacking in Rage mode.
Skill Progression Table
Best Gems and accessories for the Spear build
Gems:
- Vortex Gem: Boosts damage to airborne enemies.
- Ascendance Gem: Grants automatic blocking against officers (up to 55% at level 21).
Accessories:
- Red Dragon’s Talon: Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%.
- Dragon’s Spleen: Slightly restores Musou Gauge when attacked.
- Ravenous Spirit Amulet (Beginner): Restores 5% health upon defeating officers.
Best horse for the Spear build
- Birch: The best mount for Spear builds.
Horse Bonuses:
Best tactics for the Spear build:
- Mounted Charge: High-damage cavalry charge (420s cooldown).
- Flaming Volley: Fire arrow volley from high ground (240s cooldown).
- Encirclement: Allies surround and attack a tough boss (210s cooldown).
Trigger tactics during a “Dramatic Success” moment (blue indicator) to lower enemy morale and maximize damage.
Best companion for the Spear build:
Sun Shangxiang:
- Weapon: Wheels.
- AOE Battle Art: Twin Tiger Blast.
When near a companion, activating any battle art triggers their follow-up attack. Look for the blue Battle Chain Art indicator in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
That's all for our Spear build guide. By mastering combos, optimizing battle arts, and selecting the right gear, you can dominate the battlefield with ease.
