Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Spear build guide

The Spear is one of the few melee weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins. It offers a balance between good range, decent damage, and an effective set of defensive capabilities. While you may not be able to dish out massive amounts of damage with the spear, it can significantly boost your survivability. It is also a great long-range substitute for the sword build.

In this guide, we shed light on everything that you will need for the best spear build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to build the best Spear in Dynasty Warriors Origins

A Spear is the best melee weapon to deal damage from a distance (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Strengths and weaknesses of the Spear build:

Strengths:

Excellent Range: Great for keeping enemies at bay.

Great for keeping enemies at bay. Defensive Focus: Suitable for one-on-one battles.

Suitable for one-on-one battles. Airborne Control: Easily knocks enemies into the air for follow-up attacks.

Weaknesses:

Limited AOE: Struggles with large groups.

Struggles with large groups. Simple Combos: Few attack variations.

Few attack variations. Vulnerable Animations: Long battle art animations can leave you exposed.

How to unlock the Spear and its progression:

The Spear unlocks after completing the Battle of Guangyang. Purchase the Recruit’s Spear at the Ji weapons shop or upgrade through battle drops.

Spear progression table

Weapon Grade Attack Recruit’s Spear 1 22 Recruit’s Spear EX 2 42 Dragon Spear 3 80 Dragon Spear EX 4 136 Dragoon’s Destiny 5 204 Dragon Spear EX 6 264 Training Spear 6 300 Heavenly Dragon 7 326

Best spear combos:

Block + Strong Attack: Knocks enemies airborne. Triple Strong Attack: Follow up airborne enemies with a flurry of strikes. Evade + Strong Attack: Launches you forward while dealing damage. Six Normal Attacks: Simple and effective when aerial attacks aren’t possible.

Use the test weapon option in the menu for practice.

Best battle arts for the Spear:

Spears with better grades have more utility (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Beginner Battle Arts

Input Name Description Cost Left Piercing Vengeance Parry and counterstrike 1 Up Spree of Devastation Sweeping attack in front of you 2 Right [Sp.] Palm Strike Stagger enemies with a focused palm strike 1 Down Wild Rush Charge forward with the spear 2

Advanced Battle Arts

Input Name Description Cost Left Spree of Devastation Sweeping attack in front of you 2 Up Dance of the Whirlwind Pull enemies into a large AOE attack 5 Right [Sp.] Power Shot Fire a ranged shot; interrupt enemy skills 2 Down Dragon Flash Launch a shockwave in front of you 8

Best skills and passives for the Spear

Use the right skills and arts to get the most out of this build (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Key Skills:

Meat Bun Glutton: Increases healing potential (essential for survivability).

Increases healing potential (essential for survivability). Extreme Musou Attack: Activates Rage mode with a companion for doubled effect.

Activates Rage mode with a companion for doubled effect. Refreshing Rescue: Boosts HP when rescuing allies.

Boosts HP when rescuing allies. Item Investor: Carry an additional consumable item.

Carry an additional consumable item. Rage Restored Upgrade: Restores HP while attacking in Rage mode.

Skill Progression Table

Name Tree Description Skill Points Spur On Knight-Errant Rank Encourage your horse boost endurance 40 Chain Evade Knight-Errant Rank Enables you to evade repeatedly 30 Meat Bun Glutton Knight-Errant Rank Enables you to hold more meatbuns. 50 Refreshing Rescue Adept Rank Boosts HP when rescuing allies 50 Meat Perceiver Adept Rank Allows you to see meat buns with Sacred Bird 40 Army of One Adept Rank Boosts Musou Guage after 1k kills 60 Item Investor Expert Rank Hold +1 portable 50 Extreme Musou Attack Expert Rank Enables Extreme Musou Attacks with Companions 80 [Sp.] Power Shot Expert Rank Skill that interrupts at range two bravery cost 100 Meat Bun Glutton Mastery Rank Enables you to hold more meatbuns. 70 Bolster Bravery Mastery Rank Increase Bravery gain 10% 80 Accessories Artisan Mastery Rank Equip +1 accessory 80 Meat Bun Glutton Hero Rank Enables you to hold more meatbuns. 70 Item Investor Hero Rank Hold +1 portable 70 Endurance Accumulation Increase Hero Rank Increase Endurance Accumulation 120 Bolster Bravery Musou Rank Increase Bravery gain 10% 100 Prolonged Rage Musou Rank 5% less drain in rage mode 200 Rage Restored Upgrade Musou Rank Restores HP when landing attacks in rage 200

Best Gems and accessories for the Spear build

Gems:

Vortex Gem: Boosts damage to airborne enemies.

Boosts damage to airborne enemies. Ascendance Gem: Grants automatic blocking against officers (up to 55% at level 21).

Accessories:

Red Dragon’s Talon: Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%.

Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%. Dragon’s Spleen: Slightly restores Musou Gauge when attacked.

Slightly restores Musou Gauge when attacked. Ravenous Spirit Amulet (Beginner): Restores 5% health upon defeating officers.

Best horse for the Spear build

Birch: The best mount for Spear builds.

Horse Bonuses:

Level Bonus 5 Increased mounted stability (50%) 10 Extended mounted charge distance (+20%) 20 Staggers nearby enemies on summon

Best tactics for the Spear build:

Mounted Charge: High-damage cavalry charge (420s cooldown).

High-damage cavalry charge (420s cooldown). Flaming Volley: Fire arrow volley from high ground (240s cooldown).

Fire arrow volley from high ground (240s cooldown). Encirclement: Allies surround and attack a tough boss (210s cooldown).

Trigger tactics during a “Dramatic Success” moment (blue indicator) to lower enemy morale and maximize damage.

Best companion for the Spear build:

Sun Shangxiang:

Weapon: Wheels.

AOE Battle Art: Twin Tiger Blast.

When near a companion, activating any battle art triggers their follow-up attack. Look for the blue Battle Chain Art indicator in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

That's all for our Spear build guide. By mastering combos, optimizing battle arts, and selecting the right gear, you can dominate the battlefield with ease.

