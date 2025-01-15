Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Spear build guide

The Spear is one of the few melee weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins. It offers a balance between good range, decent damage, and an effective set of defensive capabilities. While you may not be able to dish out massive amounts of damage with the spear, it can significantly boost your survivability. It is also a great long-range substitute for the sword build.

In this guide, we shed light on everything that you will need for the best spear build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to build the best Spear in Dynasty Warriors Origins

A Spear is the best melee weapon to deal damage from a distance (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)
A Spear is the best melee weapon to deal damage from a distance (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Strengths and weaknesses of the Spear build:

Strengths:

  • Excellent Range: Great for keeping enemies at bay.
  • Defensive Focus: Suitable for one-on-one battles.
  • Airborne Control: Easily knocks enemies into the air for follow-up attacks.

Weaknesses:

  • Limited AOE: Struggles with large groups.
  • Simple Combos: Few attack variations.
  • Vulnerable Animations: Long battle art animations can leave you exposed.

How to unlock the Spear and its progression:

The Spear unlocks after completing the Battle of Guangyang. Purchase the Recruit’s Spear at the Ji weapons shop or upgrade through battle drops.

Spear progression table

Weapon

Grade

Attack

Recruit’s Spear

1

22

Recruit’s Spear EX

2

42

Dragon Spear

3

80

Dragon Spear EX

4

136

Dragoon’s Destiny

5

204

Dragon Spear EX

6

264

Training Spear

6

300

Heavenly Dragon

7

326

Best spear combos:

  1. Block + Strong Attack: Knocks enemies airborne.
  2. Triple Strong Attack: Follow up airborne enemies with a flurry of strikes.
  3. Evade + Strong Attack: Launches you forward while dealing damage.
  4. Six Normal Attacks: Simple and effective when aerial attacks aren’t possible.

Use the test weapon option in the menu for practice.

Best battle arts for the Spear:

Spears with better grades have more utility (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)
Spears with better grades have more utility (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Beginner Battle Arts

Input

Name

Description

Cost

Left

Piercing Vengeance

Parry and counterstrike

1

Up

Spree of Devastation

Sweeping attack in front of you

2

Right

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Stagger enemies with a focused palm strike

1

Down

Wild Rush

Charge forward with the spear

2

Advanced Battle Arts

Input

Name

Description

Cost

Left

Spree of Devastation

Sweeping attack in front of you

2

Up

Dance of the Whirlwind

Pull enemies into a large AOE attack

5

Right

[Sp.] Power Shot

Fire a ranged shot; interrupt enemy skills

2

Down

Dragon Flash

Launch a shockwave in front of you

8

Best skills and passives for the Spear

Use the right skills and arts to get the most out of this build (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)
Use the right skills and arts to get the most out of this build (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Key Skills:

  • Meat Bun Glutton: Increases healing potential (essential for survivability).
  • Extreme Musou Attack: Activates Rage mode with a companion for doubled effect.
  • Refreshing Rescue: Boosts HP when rescuing allies.
  • Item Investor: Carry an additional consumable item.
  • Rage Restored Upgrade: Restores HP while attacking in Rage mode.

Skill Progression Table

Name

Tree

Description

Skill Points

Spur On

Knight-Errant Rank

Encourage your horse boost endurance

40

Chain Evade

Knight-Errant Rank

Enables you to evade repeatedly

30

Meat Bun Glutton

Knight-Errant Rank

Enables you to hold more meatbuns.

50

Refreshing Rescue

Adept Rank

Boosts HP when rescuing allies

50

Meat Perceiver

Adept Rank

Allows you to see meat buns with Sacred Bird

40

Army of One

Adept Rank

Boosts Musou Guage after 1k kills

60

Item Investor

Expert Rank

Hold +1 portable

50

Extreme Musou Attack

Expert Rank

Enables Extreme Musou Attacks with Companions

80

[Sp.] Power Shot

Expert Rank

Skill that interrupts at range two bravery cost

100

Meat Bun Glutton

Mastery Rank

Enables you to hold more meatbuns.

70

Bolster Bravery

Mastery Rank

Increase Bravery gain 10%

80

Accessories Artisan

Mastery Rank

Equip +1 accessory

80

Meat Bun Glutton

Hero Rank

Enables you to hold more meatbuns.

70

Item Investor

Hero Rank

Hold +1 portable

70

Endurance Accumulation Increase

Hero Rank

Increase Endurance Accumulation

120

Bolster Bravery

Musou Rank

Increase Bravery gain 10%

100

Prolonged Rage

Musou Rank

5% less drain in rage mode

200

Rage Restored Upgrade

Musou Rank

Restores HP when landing attacks in rage

200

Best Gems and accessories for the Spear build

Gems:

  • Vortex Gem: Boosts damage to airborne enemies.
  • Ascendance Gem: Grants automatic blocking against officers (up to 55% at level 21).

Accessories:

  • Red Dragon’s Talon: Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%.
  • Dragon’s Spleen: Slightly restores Musou Gauge when attacked.
  • Ravenous Spirit Amulet (Beginner): Restores 5% health upon defeating officers.

Best horse for the Spear build

  • Birch: The best mount for Spear builds.

Horse Bonuses:

Level

Bonus

5

Increased mounted stability (50%)

10

Extended mounted charge distance (+20%)

20

Staggers nearby enemies on summon

Best tactics for the Spear build:

  • Mounted Charge: High-damage cavalry charge (420s cooldown).
  • Flaming Volley: Fire arrow volley from high ground (240s cooldown).
  • Encirclement: Allies surround and attack a tough boss (210s cooldown).

Trigger tactics during a “Dramatic Success” moment (blue indicator) to lower enemy morale and maximize damage.

Best companion for the Spear build:

Sun Shangxiang:

  • Weapon: Wheels.
  • AOE Battle Art: Twin Tiger Blast.

When near a companion, activating any battle art triggers their follow-up attack. Look for the blue Battle Chain Art indicator in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

That's all for our Spear build guide. By mastering combos, optimizing battle arts, and selecting the right gear, you can dominate the battlefield with ease.

