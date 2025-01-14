How long does it take to complete Dynasty Warriors Origins?

The tenth installment of Koei Temco Games, Dynasty Warriors Origins is finally out for Digital Deluxe edition owners of the game. For others, the game will go live on January 17, 2025. If you are looking forward to playing the game, you must take out a big chunk of your time to complete it.

The main story of the game consists of five chapters, further divided into multiple battles. If you are aiming for just the campaign, it will take you around 20-25 hours. But what about side quests and 100 percent completion? Let's take a look.

Dynasty Warriors Origins: Side quests and 100 percent completion time explored

The game does not come with a lot of side quests. This is why it will take you 20-25 hours to finish the main story, and just 5 additional hours to complete the side quests. In total, you can expect to invest around 32 hours if you are aiming for both main quests as well as side missions.

Trending

The game can take more than 60 hours to complete (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Now, if you are one of those who like to 100 percent finish what they started, you must acquire 44 trophies. This is why finishing the game 100% can take 50 to 70 hours. Not to mention, the time you take to finish the game's main quest or even side quests can vary a lot depending on the difficulty you choose. If you are new to the Dynasty Warriors franchise or hack-and-slash titles in general, expect to put in a few more hours.

Despite being a linear title, Dynasty Warriors Origins offers some crucial choices. Moreover, there are three different endings in the game. The one you get directly depends on the choices you make throughout the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and updates on Dynasty Warriors Origins:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.