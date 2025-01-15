Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Sword build guide

The Sword is the default starter weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins (DWO) and it is one of the most versatile and effective choices in the game. Swords are one of the most balanced weapons in the game, with powerful combos, stunning capabilities, and devastating battle arts. However, the weapon's range and the time required to execute long combos make it challenging on higher difficulties.

In this guide, we delve into everything you need to know to build an effective Sword build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to make the best Sword build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Skills, stats, and more of the Sword in DWO (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Strengths and weaknesses of a Sword build:

Strengths:

Combos that can stun enemies.

Powerful battle arts, especially in advanced stages.

Enjoyable and dynamic gameplay.

Weaknesses:

Combos take time to execute.

Weak Strong attacks.

Limited range when compared to other weapons.

Best battle arts for the Sword build:

Beginner battle arts

Swallow Slash: (2 Bravery) Wide AoE attack in a cone in front of you. Falcon Flurry: (3 Bravery) Single-target forward slashes with concentrated damage. [Sp.] Palm Strike: (1 Bravery) Melee-range interrupt that staggers enemies. Whirlwind Kick: (1 Bravery) Mobility skill granting invulnerability while active.

Advanced battle arts

Shadowless Blade: (1 Bravery) Generates a whirlwind in front of you, stunning enemies. Flying Dragon Slash: (4 Bravery) Airborne shockwave attack with high single-target damage. [Sp.] Power Shot: (2 Bravery) Ranged interrupt that can be used midair. Divine Eagle Dance: (6 Bravery) Ultimate AoE nuke with massive 360° damage.

Key Recommendations: Prioritize mastering Divine Eagle Dance for devastating AoE, and keep Shadowless Blade for low-cost stunning.

Best combo:

Normal, Normal, Normal, Normal, Strong, Strong: A six-hit sequence that stuns enemies and launches them into the air.

Recommended skills and passives

Name Tree Description Skill Points Whirlwind Kick Knight-Errant Rank Perform a swift and blinding kick. 20 Chain Evade Knight-Errant Rank Allows for repeated evasive maneuvers. 30 Meat Bun Glutton Knight-Errant Rank Carry additional meat buns for increased survivability. 50 Perfect Evade Adept Rank Gain bravery when evading precisely as an enemy attacks. 50 Meat Perceiver Adept Rank Detect meat buns using the Sacred Bird. 40 Army of One Adept Rank Boost Musou Gauge significantly after 1,000 kills. 60 Item Investor Expert Rank Increases the number of consumable items you can carry. 50 Extreme Musou Attack Expert Rank Execute a joint Musou attack with your companion. 80 [Sp.] Power Shot Expert Rank Ranged interrupt skill costing two bravery. 100 Bolster Bravery Mastery Rank Improves bravery gain by 10%. 80 Accessories Artisan Mastery Rank Equip an additional accessory. 80 Prolonged Rage Musou Rank Reduces bravery drain during Rage by 5%. 200 Rage Restored Upgrade Musou Rank Restores HP during Rage mode attacks. 200

Weapon traits:

Use the best skills and traits to bring the most out of your Sword build (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Beginner Traits:

Grants a chance to obtain meat buns from defeated enemies.

Boosts bravery gain.

Increases drop rates of Nectar Water (used for bravery).

Advanced Traits:

Grants a 10% chance to preserve bravery when using battle arts.

Extends input window for parries.

Boosts damage to officers.

Increases Musou Gauge accumulation.

Increases weapon drop rates for better farming.

Best Gems

Ascendance Gem: Automatically blocks attacks with a 55% chance at max level. Oblivion Gem: Increases attack range, addressing the Sword’s lack of reach. Vortex Gem: Enhances damage to airborne targets (useful for combo-heavy players). Wellspring Gem: Boosts survivability during large battles.

Accessories:

Red Dragon’s Talon: Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%. Dragon’s Spleen: Slightly increases Musou Gauge when hit. Ziluan’s Sash: Boosts health by 3% (ideal for beginners). Ravenous Spirit Amulet: Restores health by 5% when defeating an officer.

Use the Accessories Artisan skill to equip two accessories at the same time.

Best horse:

Birch: Offers balanced stats, complementing the Sword’s versatility.

Tactics for the Sword build:

Tactic Purpose Flaming Volley Effective crowd control. Encirclement Helps isolate and eliminate priority targets. Mounted Charge Enhances mobility for hit-and-run strategies.

Best companion:

Companion Benefits Guo Jia Strengthens strategic effectiveness and tactical versatility. Sun Shangxiang Improves mobility and provides supportive abilities in combat.

The Sword build in Dynasty Warriors Origins combines fluid gameplay, powerful combos, and devastating battle arts. So if you want a balanced weapon that can be used in every situation, then this is the best weapon build for you.

