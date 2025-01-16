Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Twin Pikes build guide

The Twin Pikes in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a top-tier officer-killer weapon, with one of the best strong attack combos in the game. It thrives in one-on-one combat, utilizing airborne combos to eliminate officers efficiently. Unlike other weapons — Twin Pikes do not rely heavily on battle arts — making them a high-damage, sustainable choice for difficult battles. However, due to long attack animations, you will need to practice to get the timings right.
In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to about making the best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
How to make the best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
Pros and cons of Twin Pikes build
How to unlock the Twin Pikes in Dynasty Warriors Origins
To unlock Twin Pikes, complete the Battle of Hulao Gate. After obtaining them, you can purchase upgrades or farm weapon drops for improved versions.
Weapon progression
Best Battle Arts for Twin Pikes
Best weapon Traits for Twin Pikes
Beginner Traits:
- Boost Bravery Gain
- Boosts Battle Art Strength
- Increase drop rate of Nectar Water (bravery boost)
Advanced Traits:
- Extends input window for parries
- Boosts damage to officers
- Boost Musou Gauge accumulation
- Grants a chance to generate a whirlwind when attacking
- Increases drop rate of weapons (farming efficiency)
Best skills & passives for Twin Pikes
Best Twin Pikes weapon combos
- Strong Attack (stationary) - Knock up enemies
- Repeated Normal Attacks - Keep enemies airborne
- Strong Attack Finisher - Heavy damage while airborne
Avoid excessive normal attacks; focus on strong attacks for better combo chains.
Best Gems for Twin Pikes
- Vortex Gem: Boosts damage to airborne enemies
- Ascendance Gem: Auto-block chance against officers
- Wellspring Gem (Early Game): Restores health upon 100 KOs
Best accessories for Twin Pikes
Best horse for Twin Pikes
- Birch: Increases charge distance by 20% and staggers enemies on summon
Best tactics for Twin Pikes
Use tactics when the blue “Dramatic Success” line appears for maximum damage.
Best companions for Twin Pikes
- Guo Jia - Divine Eagle Dance (Strong AoE Damage)
- Sun Shangxiang - Twin Tiger Blast (Powerful ranged attack, high bravery cost)
Activate a Battle Art near a companion to trigger a follow-up attack, increasing damage.
That is all for our Twin Pikes build. This is ideal for harder difficulties, high DPS combat, and sustained fights. Master the Battle Roar pre-buff, airborne juggle combos, and well-timed battle arts, and you’ll dominate the battlefield effortlessly.
