Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Twin Pikes build guide

The Twin Pikes in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a top-tier officer-killer weapon, with one of the best strong attack combos in the game. It thrives in one-on-one combat, utilizing airborne combos to eliminate officers efficiently. Unlike other weapons — Twin Pikes do not rely heavily on battle arts — making them a high-damage, sustainable choice for difficult battles. However, due to long attack animations, you will need to practice to get the timings right.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to about making the best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to make the best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Twin Pikes are best for one-on-one fights (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Pros and cons of Twin Pikes build

Pros Cons Best strong attacks Long animations Officer killer Strong attack dependent Builds Bravery quickly Battle Arts can miss

How to unlock the Twin Pikes in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To unlock Twin Pikes, complete the Battle of Hulao Gate. After obtaining them, you can purchase upgrades or farm weapon drops for improved versions.

Weapon progression

Weapon Grade Attack Twin Falcon Pikes 1 22 Twin Falcon Pikes EX 2 42 Twin Eagle Pikes 3 80 Twin Eagle Pikes EX 4 136 Twin Lion Pikes 5 204 Training Twin Pikes 6 300 Twin Dragon Pikes 7 326

Best Battle Arts for Twin Pikes

Equip the best Battle Arts to get the most out of the weapons (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Art Name Bravery Cost Description Left Battle Roar 4 Boosts damage briefly, great for strong attack combos Up Roaring Maelstrom 4 Creates a tornado, stunning and knocking up enemies Right [Sp.] Power Shot 2 Interrupts enemies at range, effective against bosses Down Sky Sunder 8 Huge AoE attack from the air, avoids interruptions

Best weapon Traits for Twin Pikes

Beginner Traits:

Boost Bravery Gain

Boosts Battle Art Strength

Increase drop rate of Nectar Water (bravery boost)

Advanced Traits:

Extends input window for parries

Boosts damage to officers

Boost Musou Gauge accumulation

Grants a chance to generate a whirlwind when attacking

Increases drop rate of weapons (farming efficiency)

Best skills & passives for Twin Pikes

Name Tree Description Skill Points Whirlwind Kick Knight-Errant Rank Deliver a rapid spinning kick to overwhelm enemies. 20 Chain Evade Knight-Errant Rank Grants the ability to dodge multiple times in a row. 30 Meat Bun Glutton Knight-Errant Rank Increases the number of meat buns you can carry. 50 Perfect Evade Adept Rank Dodging an attack at the perfect moment boosts bravery. 50 Meat Perceiver Adept Rank Reveals hidden meat buns when using Sacred Bird. 40 Army of One Adept Rank Fills the Musou Gauge faster after defeating 1,000 foes. 60 Item Investor Expert Rank Allows you to carry an additional portable item. 50 Extreme Musou Attack Expert Rank Enables you to unleash powerful Musou Attacks alongside companions. 80 [Sp.] Power Shot Expert Rank Fires a ranged attack that disrupts enemies at the cost of two bravery points. 100 Meat Bun Glutton Mastery Rank Expands your capacity to hold even more meat buns. 70 Peacebringer Mastery Rank Grants access to a new battle art. 70 Accessories Artisan Mastery Rank Increases the number of accessories you can equip by one. 80 Meat Bun Glutton Hero Rank Further increases your ability to carry meat buns. 70 Item Investor Hero Rank Allows for carrying an extra portable item. 70 Endurance Accumulation Increase Hero Rank Enhances the rate at which endurance builds up. 120 Bolster Bravery Musou Rank Boosts the amount of bravery gained by 10%. 100 Prolonged Rage Musou Rank Reduces the rate at which rage mode drains by 5%. 200 Rage Restored Upgrade Musou Rank Restores health with every successful attack in rage mode. 200

Best Twin Pikes weapon combos

Strong Attack (stationary) - Knock up enemies Repeated Normal Attacks - Keep enemies airborne Strong Attack Finisher - Heavy damage while airborne

Avoid excessive normal attacks; focus on strong attacks for better combo chains.

Best Gems for Twin Pikes

Vortex Gem: Boosts damage to airborne enemies

Boosts damage to airborne enemies Ascendance Gem: Auto-block chance against officers

Auto-block chance against officers Wellspring Gem (Early Game): Restores health upon 100 KOs

Best accessories for Twin Pikes

Accessory Type Effect Red Dragon’s Talon Advanced Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10% Dragon’s Spleen Advanced Gains Musou Gauge when attacked Ziluan’s Sash Beginner Boosts health by 3% Ravenous Spirit Amulet Beginner Restores health by 5% when defeating an officer

Best horse for Twin Pikes

Birch: Increases charge distance by 20% and staggers enemies on summon

Best tactics for Twin Pikes

Tactic Cooldown Effect Flaming Volley 240s Fire arrow volley for AoE damage Encirclement 210s Surrounds enemies before attacking Mounted Charge 420s Heavy cavalry charge for wide-area damage

Use tactics when the blue “Dramatic Success” line appears for maximum damage.

Best companions for Twin Pikes

Guo Jia - Divine Eagle Dance (Strong AoE Damage) Sun Shangxiang - Twin Tiger Blast (Powerful ranged attack, high bravery cost)

Activate a Battle Art near a companion to trigger a follow-up attack, increasing damage.

That is all for our Twin Pikes build. This is ideal for harder difficulties, high DPS combat, and sustained fights. Master the Battle Roar pre-buff, airborne juggle combos, and well-timed battle arts, and you’ll dominate the battlefield effortlessly.

