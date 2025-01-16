Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Twin Pikes build guide

All you need to know about building the best Twin Pikes in DWO (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The Twin Pikes in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a top-tier officer-killer weapon, with one of the best strong attack combos in the game. It thrives in one-on-one combat, utilizing airborne combos to eliminate officers efficiently. Unlike other weapons — Twin Pikes do not rely heavily on battle arts — making them a high-damage, sustainable choice for difficult battles. However, due to long attack animations, you will need to practice to get the timings right.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to about making the best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to make the best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Twin Pikes are best for one-on-one fights (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
Twin Pikes are best for one-on-one fights (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Pros and cons of Twin Pikes build

Pros

Cons

Best strong attacks

Long animations

Officer killer

Strong attack dependent

Builds Bravery quickly

Battle Arts can miss

How to unlock the Twin Pikes in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To unlock Twin Pikes, complete the Battle of Hulao Gate. After obtaining them, you can purchase upgrades or farm weapon drops for improved versions.

Weapon progression

Weapon

Grade

Attack

Twin Falcon Pikes

1

22

Twin Falcon Pikes EX

2

42

Twin Eagle Pikes

3

80

Twin Eagle Pikes EX

4

136

Twin Lion Pikes

5

204

Training Twin Pikes

6

300

Twin Dragon Pikes

7

326

Best Battle Arts for Twin Pikes

Equip the best Battle Arts to get the most out of the weapons (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
Equip the best Battle Arts to get the most out of the weapons (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Art

Name

Bravery Cost

Description

Left

Battle Roar

4

Boosts damage briefly, great for strong attack combos

Up

Roaring Maelstrom

4

Creates a tornado, stunning and knocking up enemies

Right

[Sp.] Power Shot

2

Interrupts enemies at range, effective against bosses

Down

Sky Sunder

8

Huge AoE attack from the air, avoids interruptions

Best weapon Traits for Twin Pikes

Beginner Traits:

  • Boost Bravery Gain
  • Boosts Battle Art Strength
  • Increase drop rate of Nectar Water (bravery boost)

Advanced Traits:

  • Extends input window for parries
  • Boosts damage to officers
  • Boost Musou Gauge accumulation
  • Grants a chance to generate a whirlwind when attacking
  • Increases drop rate of weapons (farming efficiency)

Best skills & passives for Twin Pikes

Name

Tree

Description

Skill Points

Whirlwind Kick

Knight-Errant Rank

Deliver a rapid spinning kick to overwhelm enemies.

20

Chain Evade

Knight-Errant Rank

Grants the ability to dodge multiple times in a row.

30

Meat Bun Glutton

Knight-Errant Rank

Increases the number of meat buns you can carry.

50

Perfect Evade

Adept Rank

Dodging an attack at the perfect moment boosts bravery.

50

Meat Perceiver

Adept Rank

Reveals hidden meat buns when using Sacred Bird.

40

Army of One

Adept Rank

Fills the Musou Gauge faster after defeating 1,000 foes.

60

Item Investor

Expert Rank

Allows you to carry an additional portable item.

50

Extreme Musou Attack

Expert Rank

Enables you to unleash powerful Musou Attacks alongside companions.

80

[Sp.] Power Shot

Expert Rank

Fires a ranged attack that disrupts enemies at the cost of two bravery points.

100

Meat Bun Glutton

Mastery Rank

Expands your capacity to hold even more meat buns.

70

Peacebringer

Mastery Rank

Grants access to a new battle art.

70

Accessories Artisan

Mastery Rank

Increases the number of accessories you can equip by one.

80

Meat Bun Glutton

Hero Rank

Further increases your ability to carry meat buns.

70

Item Investor

Hero Rank

Allows for carrying an extra portable item.

70

Endurance Accumulation Increase

Hero Rank

Enhances the rate at which endurance builds up.

120

Bolster Bravery

Musou Rank

Boosts the amount of bravery gained by 10%.

100

Prolonged Rage

Musou Rank

Reduces the rate at which rage mode drains by 5%.

200

Rage Restored Upgrade

Musou Rank

Restores health with every successful attack in rage mode.

200

Best Twin Pikes weapon combos

  1. Strong Attack (stationary) - Knock up enemies
  2. Repeated Normal Attacks - Keep enemies airborne
  3. Strong Attack Finisher - Heavy damage while airborne

Avoid excessive normal attacks; focus on strong attacks for better combo chains.

Best Gems for Twin Pikes

  • Vortex Gem: Boosts damage to airborne enemies
  • Ascendance Gem: Auto-block chance against officers
  • Wellspring Gem (Early Game): Restores health upon 100 KOs

Best accessories for Twin Pikes

Accessory

Type

Effect

Red Dragon’s Talon

Advanced

Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%

Dragon’s Spleen

Advanced

Gains Musou Gauge when attacked

Ziluan’s Sash

Beginner

Boosts health by 3%

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Beginner

Restores health by 5% when defeating an officer

Best horse for Twin Pikes

  • Birch: Increases charge distance by 20% and staggers enemies on summon

Best tactics for Twin Pikes

Tactic

Cooldown

Effect

Flaming Volley

240s

Fire arrow volley for AoE damage

Encirclement

210s

Surrounds enemies before attacking

Mounted Charge

420s

Heavy cavalry charge for wide-area damage

Use tactics when the blue “Dramatic Success” line appears for maximum damage.

Best companions for Twin Pikes

  1. Guo Jia - Divine Eagle Dance (Strong AoE Damage)
  2. Sun Shangxiang - Twin Tiger Blast (Powerful ranged attack, high bravery cost)

Activate a Battle Art near a companion to trigger a follow-up attack, increasing damage.

That is all for our Twin Pikes build. This is ideal for harder difficulties, high DPS combat, and sustained fights. Master the Battle Roar pre-buff, airborne juggle combos, and well-timed battle arts, and you’ll dominate the battlefield effortlessly.

