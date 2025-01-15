Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best wheels build guide

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jan 15, 2025 11:57 GMT
All you need to know to get the most out of the wheels (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
All you need to know to get the most out of the wheels (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins are a unique and effective mid-range weapon that deals burst damage. Although this weapon requires a relatively high skill ceiling, you can easily make it your primary with enough practice. If you use proper skills and arts, this weapon can make short work of groups of enemies.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about getting the most out of the wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to make the best build for wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Wheels are quite devastating in the right hands (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
Wheels are quite devastating in the right hands (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Pros and Cons of the wheels build:

Pros:

  • Delayed Burst: Ability to stack damage for huge bursts.
  • Range: Natural mid-range attacks for safety.
  • Secondary damage: Strong attacks can trigger a powerful bonus effect.

Cons:

  • Squishy: Limited survivability without proper skills or items.
  • Timing Dependent: Requires precision to activate secondary effects.
  • Slow Start: Effectiveness increases significantly in late-game.

How to unlock and progression of wheels:

To unlock the wheels, complete the "Suppression of You Province" battle. Once the base variant is unlocked, better versions can be acquired from NPC officers or shops.

Weapon Grades

WeaponGradeAttack
Bladed Hoops122
Bladed Hoops EX242
Crimson Orchids380
Crimson Orchids EX4136
Gleaming Fangs5204
Training Wheels6300
Blazing Suns7326

Best battle arts for wheels:

The best battle arts for the wheels (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
The best battle arts for the wheels (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Beginner battle arts

DirectionNameDescriptionBravery Cost
LeftTriple TempestThrows wheels in all directions (AOE).3
UpCrawling DragonDelayed burst damage and stagger.2
Right[Sp.] Palm StrikeMelee interrupt, staggers enemies.1
DownAerial RetributionCounterattack stance to mitigate damage.1

Advanced battle arts

DirectionNameDescriptionBravery Cost
LeftCrawling DragonDelayed burst damage and stagger.2
UpHarvest MoonWheels remain forward, dealing sustained damage.3
Right[Sp.] Power ShotRanged interrupt, usable midair.2
DownTwin Tiger BlastHigh-damage AOE fire arrow attack.8

Best Combo

Perform the combo: Normal > Normal > Normal > Normal > Strong > Strong.

Make sure you press the strong attack button precisely when the wheels return to activate the secondary effect (red glow). Use airborne strong attacks for better visibility and timing.

Best skills and passives for wheels:

Wheels with better grades have more utility (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
Wheels with better grades have more utility (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Name

Tree

Description

Skill Points

Whirlwind Kick

Knight-Errant Rank

Perform a rapid spinning kick to attack foes.

20

Chain Evade

Knight-Errant Rank

Allows consecutive evasive maneuvers.

30

Meat Bun Glutton

Knight-Errant Rank

Increases the number of meat buns you can carry.

50

Perfect Evade

Adept Rank

Gain bravery by dodging perfectly timed enemy strikes.

50

Meat Perceiver

Adept Rank

Reveals the location of meat buns using Sacred Bird.

40

Army of One

Adept Rank

Enhances the Musou Gauge after achieving 1,000 kills.

60

Item Investor

Expert Rank

Expands portable item capacity by one.

50

Extreme Musou Attack

Expert Rank

Unlocks devastating Musou Attacks with allies.

80

[Sp.] Power Shot

Expert Rank

A ranged ability that interrupts at the cost of two bravery points.

100

Meat Bun Glutton

Mastery Rank

Lets you store more meat buns in your inventory.

70

Bolster Bravery

Mastery Rank

Improves bravery accumulation by 10%.

80

Accessories Artisan

Mastery Rank

Grants the ability to equip an additional accessory.

80

Meat Bun Glutton

Hero Rank

Further increases your meat bun storage capacity.

70

Item Investor

Hero Rank

Adds one more slot for portable items.

70

Endurance Accumulation Increase

Hero Rank

Boosts how quickly you build endurance.

120

Bolster Bravery

Musou Rank

Further raises bravery gain by 10%.

100

Prolonged Rage

Musou Rank

Slows rage mode's energy drain by 5%.

200

Rage Restored Upgrade

Musou Rank

Restores health by attacking during rage mode.

200

Best Gems and accessories for wheels:

Gems

  1. Ascendance Gem: Increases block chance against officers, crucial for mitigating damage.
  2. Wellspring Gem: Heals upon defeating 100 enemies, ideal for sustained survivability.
  3. Oblivion Gem: Optimizes midair and ranged attacks.

Accessories

  1. Red Dragon’s Talon: Boosts Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%.
  2. Dragon’s Spleen: Increases Musou Gauge gain when attacked.
  3. Ravenous Spirit Amulet: Heals 5% HP upon defeating officers (great for beginners).

Best horse for the build:

  • Birch: Offers increased charge distance (+20%) and staggers enemies on summon.

Best tactics

Tactic Name

Effect

Cooldown (s)

Flaming Volley

Fires a powerful arrow volley, ideal for open fields.

240

Encirclement

Surrounds and targets a specific enemy.

210

Mounted Charge

A devastating cavalry charge for large groups.

420

Best companions

  1. Guo Jia: Equipped with powerful AOE and mobility skills, such as Divine Eagle Dance and Tornado Dance.
  2. Sun Shangxiang: Another wheels user with complementary skills like Twin Tiger Blast, effectively doubling your damage output and survivability.

By combining these strategies, skills, and equipment, you can master the wheels build, and dominate in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

