Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best wheels build guide

The wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins are a unique and effective mid-range weapon that deals burst damage. Although this weapon requires a relatively high skill ceiling, you can easily make it your primary with enough practice. If you use proper skills and arts, this weapon can make short work of groups of enemies.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about getting the most out of the wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to make the best build for wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Wheels are quite devastating in the right hands (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Pros and Cons of the wheels build:

Pros:

Delayed Burst: Ability to stack damage for huge bursts.

Ability to stack damage for huge bursts. Range: Natural mid-range attacks for safety.

Natural mid-range attacks for safety. Secondary damage: Strong attacks can trigger a powerful bonus effect.

Cons:

Squishy: Limited survivability without proper skills or items.

Limited survivability without proper skills or items. Timing Dependent: Requires precision to activate secondary effects.

Requires precision to activate secondary effects. Slow Start: Effectiveness increases significantly in late-game.

How to unlock and progression of wheels:

To unlock the wheels, complete the "Suppression of You Province" battle. Once the base variant is unlocked, better versions can be acquired from NPC officers or shops.

Weapon Grades

Weapon Grade Attack Bladed Hoops 1 22 Bladed Hoops EX 2 42 Crimson Orchids 3 80 Crimson Orchids EX 4 136 Gleaming Fangs 5 204 Training Wheels 6 300 Blazing Suns 7 326

Best battle arts for wheels:

The best battle arts for the wheels (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Beginner battle arts

Direction Name Description Bravery Cost Left Triple Tempest Throws wheels in all directions (AOE). 3 Up Crawling Dragon Delayed burst damage and stagger. 2 Right [Sp.] Palm Strike Melee interrupt, staggers enemies. 1 Down Aerial Retribution Counterattack stance to mitigate damage. 1

Advanced battle arts

Direction Name Description Bravery Cost Left Crawling Dragon Delayed burst damage and stagger. 2 Up Harvest Moon Wheels remain forward, dealing sustained damage. 3 Right [Sp.] Power Shot Ranged interrupt, usable midair. 2 Down Twin Tiger Blast High-damage AOE fire arrow attack. 8

Best Combo

Perform the combo: Normal > Normal > Normal > Normal > Strong > Strong.

Make sure you press the strong attack button precisely when the wheels return to activate the secondary effect (red glow). Use airborne strong attacks for better visibility and timing.

Best skills and passives for wheels:

Wheels with better grades have more utility (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Name Tree Description Skill Points Whirlwind Kick Knight-Errant Rank Perform a rapid spinning kick to attack foes. 20 Chain Evade Knight-Errant Rank Allows consecutive evasive maneuvers. 30 Meat Bun Glutton Knight-Errant Rank Increases the number of meat buns you can carry. 50 Perfect Evade Adept Rank Gain bravery by dodging perfectly timed enemy strikes. 50 Meat Perceiver Adept Rank Reveals the location of meat buns using Sacred Bird. 40 Army of One Adept Rank Enhances the Musou Gauge after achieving 1,000 kills. 60 Item Investor Expert Rank Expands portable item capacity by one. 50 Extreme Musou Attack Expert Rank Unlocks devastating Musou Attacks with allies. 80 [Sp.] Power Shot Expert Rank A ranged ability that interrupts at the cost of two bravery points. 100 Meat Bun Glutton Mastery Rank Lets you store more meat buns in your inventory. 70 Bolster Bravery Mastery Rank Improves bravery accumulation by 10%. 80 Accessories Artisan Mastery Rank Grants the ability to equip an additional accessory. 80 Meat Bun Glutton Hero Rank Further increases your meat bun storage capacity. 70 Item Investor Hero Rank Adds one more slot for portable items. 70 Endurance Accumulation Increase Hero Rank Boosts how quickly you build endurance. 120 Bolster Bravery Musou Rank Further raises bravery gain by 10%. 100 Prolonged Rage Musou Rank Slows rage mode's energy drain by 5%. 200 Rage Restored Upgrade Musou Rank Restores health by attacking during rage mode. 200

Best Gems and accessories for wheels:

Gems

Ascendance Gem: Increases block chance against officers, crucial for mitigating damage. Wellspring Gem: Heals upon defeating 100 enemies, ideal for sustained survivability. Oblivion Gem: Optimizes midair and ranged attacks.

Accessories

Red Dragon’s Talon: Boosts Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%. Dragon’s Spleen: Increases Musou Gauge gain when attacked. Ravenous Spirit Amulet: Heals 5% HP upon defeating officers (great for beginners).

Best horse for the build:

Birch: Offers increased charge distance (+20%) and staggers enemies on summon.

Best tactics

Tactic Name Effect Cooldown (s) Flaming Volley Fires a powerful arrow volley, ideal for open fields. 240 Encirclement Surrounds and targets a specific enemy. 210 Mounted Charge A devastating cavalry charge for large groups. 420

Best companions

Guo Jia: Equipped with powerful AOE and mobility skills, such as Divine Eagle Dance and Tornado Dance. Sun Shangxiang: Another wheels user with complementary skills like Twin Tiger Blast, effectively doubling your damage output and survivability.

By combining these strategies, skills, and equipment, you can master the wheels build, and dominate in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

