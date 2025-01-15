Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best wheels build guide

The wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins are a unique and effective mid-range weapon that deals burst damage. Although this weapon requires a relatively high skill ceiling, you can easily make it your primary with enough practice. If you use proper skills and arts, this weapon can make short work of groups of enemies.
In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about getting the most out of the wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
How to make the best build for wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins
Pros and Cons of the wheels build:
Pros:
- Delayed Burst: Ability to stack damage for huge bursts.
- Range: Natural mid-range attacks for safety.
- Secondary damage: Strong attacks can trigger a powerful bonus effect.
Cons:
- Squishy: Limited survivability without proper skills or items.
- Timing Dependent: Requires precision to activate secondary effects.
- Slow Start: Effectiveness increases significantly in late-game.
How to unlock and progression of wheels:
To unlock the wheels, complete the "Suppression of You Province" battle. Once the base variant is unlocked, better versions can be acquired from NPC officers or shops.
Weapon Grades
Best battle arts for wheels:
Beginner battle arts
Advanced battle arts
Best Combo
Perform the combo: Normal > Normal > Normal > Normal > Strong > Strong.
Make sure you press the strong attack button precisely when the wheels return to activate the secondary effect (red glow). Use airborne strong attacks for better visibility and timing.
Best skills and passives for wheels:
Best Gems and accessories for wheels:
Gems
- Ascendance Gem: Increases block chance against officers, crucial for mitigating damage.
- Wellspring Gem: Heals upon defeating 100 enemies, ideal for sustained survivability.
- Oblivion Gem: Optimizes midair and ranged attacks.
Accessories
- Red Dragon’s Talon: Boosts Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%.
- Dragon’s Spleen: Increases Musou Gauge gain when attacked.
- Ravenous Spirit Amulet: Heals 5% HP upon defeating officers (great for beginners).
Best horse for the build:
- Birch: Offers increased charge distance (+20%) and staggers enemies on summon.
Best tactics
Best companions
- Guo Jia: Equipped with powerful AOE and mobility skills, such as Divine Eagle Dance and Tornado Dance.
- Sun Shangxiang: Another wheels user with complementary skills like Twin Tiger Blast, effectively doubling your damage output and survivability.
By combining these strategies, skills, and equipment, you can master the wheels build, and dominate in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
