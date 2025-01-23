Dynasty Warriors Origins: Escape from Wan Castle guide (Chapter 4)

The Escape from Wan Castle mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins begins with a shocking betrayal. Zhang Xiu’s supposed surrender turns into a deadly ambush, leaving Cao Cao and his forces trapped within Wan Castle. This intense mission revolves around ensuring Cao Cao's safe escape while navigating through relentless enemies, strategic base captures, and critical ally support.

This guide explains how to Escape from Wan Castle (Chapter 4) and secure victory for Cao Cao's forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Escape from Wan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

To access the Escape from Wan Castle, you must choose Cao Cao's faction during Chapter 3 and complete his contribution missions. This mission is the first in the Wei route of Chapter 4.

Mission objectives

Victory condition : Cao Cao escapes safely.

: Cao Cao escapes safely. Defeat condition: Cao Cao, Xiahou Dun, or Guo Jia flees.

To win, you must guide Cao Cao through the battlefield while conquering key bases to clear his path. Delay or failure to secure bases can lead to defeat, as Cao Cao or his key allies might fall under enemy pressure.

Battle preparation

Strategy for the Escape from Wan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Crescent Blade

Gem:

Wellspring Gem

Battle Arts:

Bursting Wave Slash

Dragon Tail Swipe

Sp. Palm Strike

Sp. Power Shot

Accessories:

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Xiahou Dun

Tip: Break pots for Meat Buns to heal during battle, as constant skirmishes can drain your health quickly.

Escape from Wan Castle walkthrough

Dian Wei from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Conquer the northeast base

After the mission begins, clear enemy forces near the castle gate. A cutscene will trigger, showing fire arrows launched against the attackers.

Accompany allied troops toward the northeast base, defeating enemies along the way.

Use musou attacks, battle arts, and combos to eliminate resistance.

Once the base is secured, Cao Cao’s escape route will resume.

2) Conquer the northwest base

Head to the northwest base after securing the northeast. Here, you’ll encounter several enemy officers and generals.

Focus on defeating them one at a time to avoid being overwhelmed.

Clearing this base allows the laddermen to deploy ladders for Cao Cao’s exit.

3) Enter the castle and save Dian Wei

Glimpses from the Escape from Wan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After the laddermen appear, enter the castle through the western gate. Inside, four officers are stationed, and you must defeat at least three to hear a critical voice line from Huche’er.

Defeating all four officers in time allows you to save Dian Wei, fulfilling a condition for Wei’s true ending.

Use bursting wave slash and dragon tail swipe for efficient area control.

Note: Saving Dian Wei ensures he can fight and hold off pursuing forces later.

4) Repel the pursuers

After Dian Wei is saved, follow Cao Cao’s forces toward the southwest escape route. Jia Xu will ambush your allies in the western passage.

Focus your attacks on Jia Xu to dismantle his ambush. Use musou attacks and companion abilities to suppress the enemy forces.

Continue to guard Cao Cao until the group reaches the wooden bridge.

The mission is completed once Cao Cao successfully crosses the bridge.

Rewards

Weapon proficiency : Improve the Crescent Blade’s proficiency, unlocking advanced combat skills.

: Improve the Crescent Blade’s proficiency, unlocking advanced combat skills. Horse unlock: Shadow Runner becomes available for use in future missions after defeating the stone catapults during the escape.

Tips for success

Use Birch: Your horse is vital for quick movement between objectives and avoiding unnecessary skirmishes. Health management: Meat Buns from pots are your lifeline. Break pots whenever possible. Monitor the map: Stay aware of enemy reinforcements and ambush points to anticipate challenges.

This sums up the Escape from Wan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

