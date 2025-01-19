Dynasty Warriors Origins stuttering and crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible fixes

The tenth installment of Koei Tecmo Games Dynasty Warriors Origins is finally available to play on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, one issue plaguing the experience on all of these platforms is unstable FPS. For some, the game even crashes at launch, presumably due to poor optimization. This can be understandably frustrating for players.

With that in mind, we have made a short guide comprising some possible reasons behind this, and some potential fixes that can help you improve your experience with this game on the Xbox Series X/S.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official patch or update from Koei Tecmo Games that addresses this issue.

Fixing performance issues with Dynasty Warriors Origins on Xbox Series X/S

1) Restart the game and power cycle your console

Restarting the console can help solve the issue (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

If you have been playing Dynasty Warriors Origins for extended hours, chances are that your console is overheated, leading to dips in performance and even crashes. To sort this out, try restarting the game once. If the issue still remains, try restarting your console as well.

Moreover, you can also try power cycling your Xbox by following the below-mentioned steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check overheating and ventilation

If your console is kept in a poorly ventilated place, this can lead to an increase in CPU and GPU temperatures. Ensure that the console is not kept inside a closed cabinet. Additionally, remove any accumulated dust using a microfiber cloth or with the help of compressed air.

3) Reinstall Dynasty Warriors Origins

If none of the fixes mentioned above turned out to be effective, uninstall the game once and then install it again. This would get rid of any corrupted data and game files and help you get a more stable FPS reading. Moreover, you can also try running the game in offline mode once and check if you are still facing lags and stutters.

Also Read: Dynasty Warriors Origins stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

4) Check available storage

Gaming on low-storage can often lead to dips in performance. To fix this, free up some space by removing unnecessary apps and games.

If none of these steps worked out for you, there is unfortunately nothing more left to do except to wait for an official fix for this from Koei Tecmo Games.

If you are facing this issue on PlayStation 5, refer to this guide.

