Dynasty Warriors Origins: Suppression of Wu guide (Chapter 4)

The Suppression of Wu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a mission from chapter 4. In this mission, you must defeat all Rebel Force officers and reinforcements while ensuring the safety of Sun Ce and Sun Quan. If either of them retreats, the mission fails, so you will need to maintain high morale to ensure the allied officers don't withdraw.

In this article, we explain everything you will need to know about completing the Suppression of Wu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to unlock the Suppression of Wu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To unlock this mission, you must first clear the Battle of Mt. Xisai in Chapter 4. Completing that battle will grant you access to Suppression of Wu and allow you to continue progressing through the campaign.

How to complete the Suppression of Wu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Capture enemy bases to improve morale

At the start of the mission, your first objective is to take over the nearest enemy base. This is important because it boosts your team's morale, reducing the likelihood of allied officers retreating. To capture the base, defeat the base captain while clearing out enemy troops. Capture the bases on the sidelines and then make your way towards the center.

Help Sun Quan survive the ambush

As the battle progresses, enemy forces will advance towards Sun Quan, attempting to eliminate him. Your priority should be to reach him as soon as possible and defeat any enemy officers targeting him.

Be cautious, as enemy troops will also deploy the Volley tactic, causing fire arrows to rain down on the battlefield. You can break the formation of their volley by deploying the charge tactic.

Clear enemy reinforcements

Reinforcements will begin arriving from multiple locations, mainly from the right side near Sun Quan and from the south. Focus on eliminating the reinforcements closest to Sun Quan first, as he is the most vulnerable target. Swiftly clearing out these enemies will prevent your forces from being overwhelmed and lower the chances of mission failure.

Defeat all the enemy officers to complete the mission

Once the reinforcements are dealt with, your final task is to eliminate the remaining Rebel Force officers scattered across the battlefield. Clearing out these enemies will secure your victory and complete the mission.

Rewards

Upon completing Suppression of Wu, you will earn Weapon Proficiency based on the weapons used during the battle. Increasing weapon proficiency raises the Wanderer’s level, unlocking new skill trees and skill points that can be used to enhance your abilities.

