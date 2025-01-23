Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Mt. Xisai guide (Chapter 4)

The Battle of Mt. Xisai mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins is one of the main missions in Chapter 4. This mission is a Wu faction mission, which means that during the fight, you will have to fight alongside Wu companions, and completing this mission will strengthen your bond with the Wu faction. This mission is the 11th mission in Chapter 4.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about completing the Battle of Mt. Xisai in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to unlock the Battle of Mt. Xisai mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Here's how you can unlock the mission (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

To get access to the Battle of Mt. Xisai mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins, first, you will need to travel to the east and board a ship from Hulin Port. Here, you will trigger the cutscene for the Battle of Mt. Xisai. Keep in mind that to get this mission, you also have to complete the Subjugation of Yuan Shu mission before it.

Trending

Read more: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Xu Province guide (Chapter 3)

How to complete the Battle of Mt. Xisai mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To complete this mission, you have to defeat Huang Zu and Liu Xun. However, if you fail to defeat them in time or your allies are forced to flee the battlefield, the mission will marked as unsuccessful.

Mission objectives:

Capture the side bases first

Start from the base on the northern corner, and make your way towards the other sideline bases and capture them one after another. However, while claiming the bases, keep an eye on your ally's position. Rush to their aid at any moment they require assistance. Once the side bases are conquered, make your way to the center of the map.

Also read: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Xiaopei guide (Chapter 3 - Wu)

Northwestern choke point

Use archers to break through the choke point (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

While making your way and claiming the bases, the base you find on the northwestern side of the center castle, you will come across a choke point due to the hills on the right. To counter the enemies here, use archer volleys and charge tactics to break their lines and penetrate their formations.

Defeat Huang Zu and Liu Xun

Defeat the officers to complete the mission (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

To complete the mission, you will need to defeat the main officers, Huang Zu and Liu Xun. You can find them on the castles on the top left. Once you breach these castles, use your army to charge at the enemy's Large Forces, then focus on the officers. Try to use twin pikes or spears to juggle and easily defeat these officers. Once the officers are dead, the mission marks is completed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.