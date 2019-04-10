×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

E3 2019: 5 ways Xbox and Microsoft can dominate this year's E3 press conference

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
5   //    10 Apr 2019, 12:27 IST

Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite

Microsoft has confirmed that they will be having a heavy presence during E3 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Centre from June 11-15. Despite their biggest competitor Sony being absent at this year's E3 in about 24 years, Microsoft has assured that they won't go easy and this year's press conference will be even bigger than the last time.

With the new Xbox Console codenamed-"Anaconda" and "Lockhart" rumored to be unveiled during this year's show and have a fall 2019 release window, it's hard to not expect Microsoft to flaunt a number of shiny new first party exclusives that will be making its way to the newest members of the Xbox community.

Here are 5 ways Microsoft can undoubtedly steal the show at this year's E3 2019:

#5 Unveiling the future of Xbox


Xbox
Xbox

Numerous leaks in the past have confirmed that there are multiple new Xbox's planned for the next generation. What's more, they are going to be even more powerful than Google's Stadia which was revealed just last month and boasts a GPU equivalent to the power of PS4 PRO and Xbox One X combined.

In a reassurance email, Xbox's Executive Vice President-Phil Spencer confirmed that whatever Google showed regrading Stadia didn't surprise them at all and that they have even more exciting things planned for the future.

We just wrapped up watching the Google announcement of Stadia as team here at GDC. Their announcement is validation of the path we embarked on two years ago..
Today we saw a big tech competitor enter the gaming market, and frame the necessary ingredients for success as Content, Community and Cloud. There were no big surprises in their announcement although I was impressed by their leveraging of YouTube, the use of Google Assistant and the new WiFi controller.

Keep in mind that Xbox One turned out to be the underselling console of this generation and Microsoft must really be looking for their redemption. Moreover, Sony's absent during the event will automatically shift everyone's attention towards Xbox and I don't think Microsoft will let loose of this opportunity, especially after the E3 2013's fiasco.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Xbox Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Video Game News: Xbox boss teases E3 2019 plans
RELATED STORY
EA won't hold a traditional press conference at E3 2019; Plans for EA PLAY revealed.
RELATED STORY
BE3: Bethesda is coming to E3 in 2019
RELATED STORY
Bethesda won't show Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield at E3 2019
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Did Bethesda just tease Starfield?
RELATED STORY
Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's RPG Will Be Featured in E3 2019
RELATED STORY
How a disc-less Xbox One S could change everything
RELATED STORY
PlayStation News: Sony cancels E3 2019 plans, What does it mean for the PS5?
RELATED STORY
Bethesda: Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield won't be at E3 2019
RELATED STORY
Xbox: Microsoft Studios Has Changed Its Name to Xbox Game Studios
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us