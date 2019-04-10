E3 2019: 5 ways Xbox and Microsoft can dominate this year's E3 press conference

Halo Infinite

Microsoft has confirmed that they will be having a heavy presence during E3 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Centre from June 11-15. Despite their biggest competitor Sony being absent at this year's E3 in about 24 years, Microsoft has assured that they won't go easy and this year's press conference will be even bigger than the last time.

With the new Xbox Console codenamed-"Anaconda" and "Lockhart" rumored to be unveiled during this year's show and have a fall 2019 release window, it's hard to not expect Microsoft to flaunt a number of shiny new first party exclusives that will be making its way to the newest members of the Xbox community.

Here are 5 ways Microsoft can undoubtedly steal the show at this year's E3 2019:

#5 Unveiling the future of Xbox

Xbox

Numerous leaks in the past have confirmed that there are multiple new Xbox's planned for the next generation. What's more, they are going to be even more powerful than Google's Stadia which was revealed just last month and boasts a GPU equivalent to the power of PS4 PRO and Xbox One X combined.

In a reassurance email, Xbox's Executive Vice President-Phil Spencer confirmed that whatever Google showed regrading Stadia didn't surprise them at all and that they have even more exciting things planned for the future.

We just wrapped up watching the Google announcement of Stadia as team here at GDC. Their announcement is validation of the path we embarked on two years ago..

Today we saw a big tech competitor enter the gaming market, and frame the necessary ingredients for success as Content, Community and Cloud. There were no big surprises in their announcement although I was impressed by their leveraging of YouTube, the use of Google Assistant and the new WiFi controller.

Keep in mind that Xbox One turned out to be the underselling console of this generation and Microsoft must really be looking for their redemption. Moreover, Sony's absent during the event will automatically shift everyone's attention towards Xbox and I don't think Microsoft will let loose of this opportunity, especially after the E3 2013's fiasco.

