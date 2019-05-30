×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

E3 2019: Cyberpunk 2077's Upcoming E3 Demo won't be made Available on the Internet

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
5   //    30 May 2019, 11:45 IST

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077

E3 2019 is nearly here and the most anticipated game of the event is undoubtedly CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077. Even though the devs behind this upcoming sci-fi open world Role-playing game has confirmed that this E3 will be the biggest for them all, it may come as a disappointment to some that their E3 2019 demo won't be made available on the internet for the wider public.

CD Projekt RED has planned to showcase two E3 demo presentations this at time around, one will be for E3 attendees and other for the media people. However, none of the people attending this presentation will be allowed to record or take pictures of the gameplay footage being shown.

Of course, this doesn't mean that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be shown during Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference. But just like last year, we might just get a short story trailer to give us more insight about what the game is all about.

CD Projekt RED pulled a similar trick at last year's E3 as well when it showed fifty minutes of behind the closed door demo to the media people. The same footage was made available to the general public about a month later after quite an outbreak from the fans worldwide.

So it's safe to assume that their upcoming E3 2019 gameplay demo will also be made available to the public in the coming weeks or months.


In other news, Kotaku's Jason Schereir recently confirmed via his Twitter account that Cyberpunk 2077 " is absouletly not coming out this year."


It is actually a good news since this would provide the devs with the much needed time to polish the game as much as they can. Also with such a crowded fall 2019 schedule,with the likes of Death Stranding, Star Wars:Jedi Fallen Order, the new Call of Duty game, Cyberpunk 2077 won't be able to spread its wing as much as one would expect during a release window of spring or early summer.


For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One E3 2019
Advertisement
E3 2019: 5 Previously Announced Video Games To Look Forward To
RELATED STORY
Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's RPG Will Be Featured in E3 2019
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: 5 ways Xbox and Microsoft can dominate this year's E3 press conference
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Top 5 Game announcements to expect
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Halo The Master Chief Collection's PC version public testing wont be available until this years E3 
RELATED STORY
Cyberpunk 2077's release date might just have been leaked
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Games and panels confirmed for this year (so far)
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing games coming out after E3 2019
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Where is the Watch Dogs 3 announcement?
RELATED STORY
Bethesda: Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield won't be at E3 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us