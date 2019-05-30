E3 2019: Cyberpunk 2077's Upcoming E3 Demo won't be made Available on the Internet

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 30 May 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cyberpunk 2077

E3 2019 is nearly here and the most anticipated game of the event is undoubtedly CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077. Even though the devs behind this upcoming sci-fi open world Role-playing game has confirmed that this E3 will be the biggest for them all, it may come as a disappointment to some that their E3 2019 demo won't be made available on the internet for the wider public.

CD Projekt RED has planned to showcase two E3 demo presentations this at time around, one will be for E3 attendees and other for the media people. However, none of the people attending this presentation will be allowed to record or take pictures of the gameplay footage being shown.

Of course, this doesn't mean that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be shown during Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference. But just like last year, we might just get a short story trailer to give us more insight about what the game is all about.

CD Projekt RED pulled a similar trick at last year's E3 as well when it showed fifty minutes of behind the closed door demo to the media people. The same footage was made available to the general public about a month later after quite an outbreak from the fans worldwide.

So it's safe to assume that their upcoming E3 2019 gameplay demo will also be made available to the public in the coming weeks or months.

In other news, Kotaku's Jason Schereir recently confirmed via his Twitter account that Cyberpunk 2077 " is absouletly not coming out this year."

Idk where you saw that rumor but Cyberpunk is absolutely not coming out this year — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 29, 2019

It is actually a good news since this would provide the devs with the much needed time to polish the game as much as they can. Also with such a crowded fall 2019 schedule,with the likes of Death Stranding, Star Wars:Jedi Fallen Order, the new Call of Duty game, Cyberpunk 2077 won't be able to spread its wing as much as one would expect during a release window of spring or early summer.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.