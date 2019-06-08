×
E3 2019: FromSoftware's next game with George RR Martin is called "Elden Ring"

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
7   //    08 Jun 2019, 17:34 IST

Elden Ring
Elden Ring

Like every E3, this year's E3 has seen its fair amount of leaks and speculations as well. The latest video game to fall its victim is none other than FromSoftware's next big title.

It seems as though the game George RR Martin was "consulting" for FromSoftware is called "Elden Ring."

This exciting new information was first posted by Industry Analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter and 4chan.

More information regarding the game plus a screenshot was also revealed( posted above), stating that Elden Ring is a fantasy action role-playing game set in a "completely new world" and is seemingly FromSoftware's largest game till date.

Below is the complete info posted by Daniel(ZhugeEX):-

ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date. Hidetaka Miyazaki, President and Game Director of FromSoftware Inc. known for directing critically-acclaimed games in beloved franchises including Armored Core, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. George R.R. Martin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of many novels, including the acclaimed series A Song of Ice and Fire - A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast For Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. As a writer-producer, he has worked on The Twilight Zone, Beauty and the Beast, and various feature films and pilots that were never made.

Rumours regarding FromSoftware's next title with George RR Martin have been floating around for quite a while now and as reported it earlier, it's codenamed "GR" for what seemed like Great Rune. The game is also rumoured to have horseback riding.

Hopefully, we will get a full reveal at Microsoft's E3 2019 showcase on June 9.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One E3 2019
