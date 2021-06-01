E3 2021 will have its own official awards show on June 15

ESA, the organizer of E3, has announced that there will be an official E3 2021 awards show, which will be held on the final day of this year’s E3.

The all-digital E3 2021 is set to run from June 12th to 15th. The awards show, held on June 15th, will be presented to games that have been showcased in the four-day-long live event. The titles will be judged by editors from leading video game industry media partners of E3 like IGN, Gamespot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar+.

It’s JUNE & we’re moving full steam ahead to #E32021 with lots of fun news this week 🔥 First up, the Official E3 Awards Show will happen on June 15th (final day of our live show) w/ editors from @IGN @GameSpot @pcgamer @GamesRadar voting on winners!



👀: https://t.co/fFXCpuFIcg — E3 (@E3) June 1, 2021

While there will be a “most anticipated” title award going to one of the games shown in this year’s E3, there will also be recognition for the most anticipated titles from each participating publisher and developer.

E3 2021 to have an awards show for the most anticipated titles on its final day

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA, had this to say:

“For this year’s event, we are collaborating with editors at some of the world’s leading video game media outlets to create the Official E3 2021 Awards Show, recognizing the show’s most anticipated games. The broadcast is going to be packed with exciting announcements and reveals, and celebrating innovative publishers and developers is an ideal way to close E3 2021.”

E3 will be hosting its very own awards show this year, celebrating the most anticipated games of the event. https://t.co/KKY3grlR2k pic.twitter.com/V0pbYpHUUw — IGN (@IGN) June 1, 2021

E3 2021’s live broadcast is going to be presented by Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, and Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez. Leading publishers and developers like Xbox, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Gearbox, etc., are going to showcase their games at this year’s E3.

Video game fans for a long time have associated E3 with showcases of the biggest upcoming games. Although the departures of certain publishers like Sony, Blizzard, etc., have tainted the tremendous popularity it once enjoyed, fans still await their favorite games to be revealed on E3.

There are a bunch of exciting upcoming titles that are likely to be revealed in the span of four days of E3 2021.