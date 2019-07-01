EA Access: When will the subscription service come to PS4?

While EA is hardly, shall we say, the most liked video game company in the business today, they do have one extremely customer-friendly service on hand: EA Access.

Currently available on Xbox One and PC, EA Access gives subscribers a plethora of games to play, as many as they want, for one low monthly cost. It also offers game demos of upcoming games (with your progress carrying over if you decide to eventually purchase the title) and some pretty hefty discounts on their product.

When the service launched in 2015, Sony decided not to participate, saying that their customers simply weren't getting enough value for the $5-a-month EA charges for the service.

Back in May, however, the announcement came: Sony had apparently changed their tune and they would be allowing the service onto their platform "this summer." Now, "summer" has been changed to something substantially more concrete: July 24th. (h/t to Polygon)

Monthly at $4.99, users can also pay for a yearly subscription at $29.99, which is a heckuva bargain. If you have a subscription on your Xbox One, however, you'll still need to purchase a separate one for the PS4.

Games such as Titanfall 2 (which is awesome) and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (which is, er.... hey what's that over there?! *runs*) are available in the Access Vault on the Xbox One's service, so it's not unreasonable to think that they will be on the PS4, as well.

The DLC for the games is not included but subscribers can get a pretty good deal on them, as well as free packs (like the ones they offer for players of Apex Legends).

Subscribers can get a 10-hour trial of Anthem if they haven't already purchased the game (if one were so inclined to do that, for some reason), as well as FIFA 19. Trials for both Madden NFL 20 and FIFA 20 will be available soon, both of which become available on August 2nd.

Will you be signing up for EA Access when it launches this month? Let us know in the comments below!

