×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EA Access: When will the subscription service come to PS4?

Kevin C. Sullivan
ANALYST
News
6   //    01 Jul 2019, 23:34 IST

FIFA 19
FIFA 19

While EA is hardly, shall we say, the most liked video game company in the business today, they do have one extremely customer-friendly service on hand: EA Access.

Currently available on Xbox One and PC, EA Access gives subscribers a plethora of games to play, as many as they want, for one low monthly cost. It also offers game demos of upcoming games (with your progress carrying over if you decide to eventually purchase the title) and some pretty hefty discounts on their product.



When the service launched in 2015, Sony decided not to participate, saying that their customers simply weren't getting enough value for the $5-a-month EA charges for the service.

Back in May, however, the announcement came: Sony had apparently changed their tune and they would be allowing the service onto their platform "this summer." Now, "summer" has been changed to something substantially more concrete: July 24th. (h/t to Polygon)

Monthly at $4.99, users can also pay for a yearly subscription at $29.99, which is a heckuva bargain. If you have a subscription on your Xbox One, however, you'll still need to purchase a separate one for the PS4.

Games such as Titanfall 2 (which is awesome) and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (which is, er.... hey what's that over there?! *runs*) are available in the Access Vault on the Xbox One's service, so it's not unreasonable to think that they will be on the PS4, as well.

The DLC for the games is not included but subscribers can get a pretty good deal on them, as well as free packs (like the ones they offer for players of Apex Legends).

Subscribers can get a 10-hour trial of Anthem if they haven't already purchased the game (if one were so inclined to do that, for some reason), as well as FIFA 19. Trials for both Madden NFL 20 and FIFA 20 will be available soon, both of which become available on August 2nd.

Advertisement

Will you be signing up for EA Access when it launches this month? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) FIFA 20
Advertisement
EA Access is on its way to PS4 this summer
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs Xbox One: 8 Point Comparison To Determine Which Console Is Better For You?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Single Player Games still to come in 2019 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One
RELATED STORY
Xbox News: Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons why Google Stadia will fail
RELATED STORY
Xbox News: Microsoft to reportedly release a combined game subscription service; Name revealed
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Release date, trailer, demo, gameplay upgrades, game modes, and cover star
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile News: COD Mobile banned VPN Service to access game servers
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: All you need to know about the Prime and Prime plus subscription in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
5 Best PS4 Racing Games That Will Boost Your Adrenaline
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us