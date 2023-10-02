EA FC 24 78+ Upgrade RTTK SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A new 78+ Upgrade SBC has arrived in EA FC 24, which comes amid the ongoing RTTK celebration and introduced some fantastic cards based around all the tiers of European club competition. Players can obtain these items from different packs, with some being available as part of SBCs and objectives. In that regard, a prudent step would be to open as many packs as possible to increase your chance of packing a promo item.

The first step is to gauge the possible cost of fodder, which will help determine the worth of this SBC. To that end, let's analyze the tasks of the 78+ Upgrade RTTK SBC in EA FC 24.

All 78+ Upgrade RTTK SBC conditions in EA FC 24

This is the second 78+ Upgrade SBC released in EA FC 24, with conditions as simple as the first one. However, the latest upgrade comes while the RTTK promo is live, enabling you to possibly get a valuable item. To get started, you must complete the solo task in this SBC while adhering to its stipulation. Players must finish the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team.

Task - 78+ Upgrade RTTK SBC

Player level: Exactly gold

Number of players required: Exactly eight

The stipulations of the latest variant are identical to the one released last week. Completing this challenge shouldn't be a problem, even for beginners.

Cheapest 78+ Upgrade RTTK SBC completion costs in EA FC 24

This resource challenge will be available for the next three days (as of October 2) and can be completed multiple times. Each completion will require around 3,000 coins if you're getting all the fodder from the market.

While this amount is reasonable, use cards from your collection instead. You can also complete seven wins in the Division Rivals mode, which will reward packs on Thursday. This will help you to get more fodder that might be usable in completing the challenge.

Is the EA FC 24 78+ Upgrade RTTK SBC worth it?

Since many were expecting an upgrade SBC to appear tonight, this one will be slightly disappointing. A better Upgrade SBC will have done wonders for the community, who have been waiting for such a challenge.

However, the latest SBC could reward players with an RTTK card, although the chances of that happening will be low. This challenge is worth completing once if you have enough disposable fodder.