EA FC 24 84+ Double Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The 84+ Double Upgrade SBC has been released in EA FC 24, making it the most lucrative squad-building challenge of its kind in this year's release. Typically, such challenges can be an excellent way for players to use cards they no longer need and try to find items that could hugely benefit their squads. You can do the same this time as well by completing the necessary tasks.

The first step is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the SBC. The final cost will be decided by the fodder you have to buy from the market, and it will help you to make sure you have the resources to come out successful. For EA FC 24 players, the best way to get an idea about the predicted cost is by analyzing the tasks of the 84+ Double Upgrade SBC.

The 84+ Double Upgrade SBC could give incredible returns to EA FC 24

Most resource-item challenges tend to have easier stipulations, which makes them perfect for beginners. The same applies to the latest 84+ Double Upgrade SBC as well, which has only one task. Its conditions are pretty straightforward, and the only point to note is the minimum overall requirement of the squad that you'll submit.

The conditions for the challenge are pretty simple (Image via EA Sports)

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 84+ Double Upgrade SBC can be completed for a low cost of 32,000 coins as long as you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can also choose to use cards from your own Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will reduce the final costs and improve the valuation of whatever rewards you get upon completion.

The latest resource-item challenge is available for the next three days (as of October 9). You can use this time to grind the Division Rivals mode in EA FC 24 and use the reward packs to find more fodder without spending any coins.

Is the 84+ Double Upgrade SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

As the name suggests, you'll earn a special pack after completing the challenge. You will get two Gold cards, both rare and having an overall stat product of at least 84. This opens you up to the possibility of getting some really high-rated cards, including many of the current RTTK cards.

That said, the costs of the current SBC are immense, and it will likely go up if fodder prices rise further. Hence, it's best to only attempt this SBC if you have substantial amounts of high-rated disposable fodder in your Ultimate Team collection.