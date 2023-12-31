EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

If you're looking to get a new Hero card, the EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC is the perfect challenge to complete. Released as part of the Winter Wildcards celebrations, the SBC includes some exciting cards as potential rewards. To make matters even more interesting, EA Sports has also included the Triple Threat Heroes in the reward pool.

The stipulation placed by the 86 overall automatically discards some of the lower-rated Base Hero cards from rewards. Naturally, this increases the valuation of the EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC and what you could potentially get from it.

Let's take a look at all the cards that are available as potential rewards.

All EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC players you can get

The EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 75,000 coins to complete. The reward pool is divided into two broad categories: Base Heroes and Triple Threat Heroes. The latter was introduced earlier in Ultimate Team, and these cards are not currently available in packs.

All EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC Base Heroes

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ludovic Giuly RM 86

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ST 86

Nwankwo Kanu CF 86

Freddie Ljungberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Tomas Rosicky CAM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Joan Capdevila LB 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Jerzy Dudek GK 86

Ledley King CB 86

Sami Al-Jaber ST 86

Ramires CDM 86

Ji Sung Park LM 86

Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86

John Arne Riise LB 86

Sonia Bompastor LB 86

Joe Cole RW 87

Rui Costa CAM 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Dimitar Berbatov ST 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Jorge Campos GK 87

Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87

Tomas Brolin ST 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Steve McManaman RM 87

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88

Jari Litmanen CAM 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Paulo Futre LW 88

Nadine Kessler CM 88

Vincent Kompany CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Diego Forlan ST 88

Wesley Sneijder CAM 88

Carlos Tevez ST 88

Enzo Francescoli CF 88

Fernando Morientes ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

David Ginola LM 89

Gianluca Vialli ST 89

Jurgen Kohler CB 89

Lucio CB 89

All EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC Triple Threat Heroes

Sidney Govou ST 87

Dirk Kuyt RW 87

Ledley King CB 87

Yaya Toure CDM 88

Joe Cole RW 88

Diego Forlan ST 89

Fernando Morientes ST 90

David Ginola LM 90

After you complete the EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC, you'll get to choose between three cards. The one you select will be added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the remaining two will automatically be discarded.