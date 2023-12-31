EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

If you're looking to get a new Hero card, the EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC is the perfect challenge to complete. Released as part of the Winter Wildcards celebrations, the SBC includes some exciting cards as potential rewards. To make matters even more interesting, EA Sports has also included the Triple Threat Heroes in the reward pool.
The stipulation placed by the 86 overall automatically discards some of the lower-rated Base Hero cards from rewards. Naturally, this increases the valuation of the EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC and what you could potentially get from it.
Let's take a look at all the cards that are available as potential rewards.
All EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC players you can get
The EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 75,000 coins to complete. The reward pool is divided into two broad categories: Base Heroes and Triple Threat Heroes. The latter was introduced earlier in Ultimate Team, and these cards are not currently available in packs.
All EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC Base Heroes
- Robbie Keane ST 86
- Ludovic Giuly RM 86
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ST 86
- Nwankwo Kanu CF 86
- Freddie Ljungberg LM 86
- Landon Donovan CF 86
- Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86
- Tomas Rosicky CAM 86
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 86
- Joan Capdevila LB 86
- Sidney Govou ST 86
- Jerzy Dudek GK 86
- Ledley King CB 86
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 86
- Ramires CDM 86
- Ji Sung Park LM 86
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86
- John Arne Riise LB 86
- Sonia Bompastor LB 86
- Joe Cole RW 87
- Rui Costa CAM 87
- Ivan Cordoba CB 87
- Yaya Toure CDM 87
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 87
- Claudio Marchisio CM 87
- Jorge Campos GK 87
- Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87
- Tomas Brolin ST 87
- Harry Kewell LW 87
- Steve McManaman RM 87
- Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88
- Ricardo Carvalho CB 88
- Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88
- Jari Litmanen CAM 88
- Rafael Marquez CB 88
- Antonio Di Natale ST 88
- Javier Mascherano CB 88
- Mario Gomez ST 88
- Paulo Futre LW 88
- Nadine Kessler CM 88
- Vincent Kompany CB 88
- Diego Milito ST 88
- Diego Forlan ST 88
- Wesley Sneijder CAM 88
- Carlos Tevez ST 88
- Enzo Francescoli CF 88
- Fernando Morientes ST 89
- Rudi Voller ST 89
- Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89
- Abedi Pele CAM 89
- David Ginola LM 89
- Gianluca Vialli ST 89
- Jurgen Kohler CB 89
- Lucio CB 89
All EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC Triple Threat Heroes
- Sidney Govou ST 87
- Dirk Kuyt RW 87
- Ledley King CB 87
- Yaya Toure CDM 88
- Joe Cole RW 88
- Diego Forlan ST 89
- Fernando Morientes ST 90
- David Ginola LM 90
After you complete the EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC, you'll get to choose between three cards. The one you select will be added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the remaining two will automatically be discarded.