EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards, or Team of the Year Icon player pick in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to finally have the opportunity to get their hands on a TOTY Icon. These are some of the best Icon versions in the game, and with players like Ronaldo and Mia Hamm on offer, this SBC will certainly be popular.

This is a more expensive version of last week's Icon Player Pick SBCs. The rating threshold of 87 will eliminate a lot of unusable and redundant base Icons, making the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards, or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick SBC an enticing proposition.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards, or Team of the Year Icon player pick SBC

Similar to previously released Icon SBCs, this player pick also requires three squads. However, the requirements have been buffed to reflect the newly added Team of the Year Icons, as these are some of the most desirable cards in the game. These are the specific stipulations:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

This SBC does not require any Team of the Week players, which is good news for gamers as these in-form items are always worth much more on the transfer market due to their rarity and viability in SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards, or Team of the Year Icon player pick

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo to complete this SBC:

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 67,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 110,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 180,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards, or Team of the Year Icon player pick SBC?

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 360,000 coins. While this is certainly expensive, there are some amazing players on offer. With cards like TOTY Icon Ronaldo, Mia Hamm, Lothar Matthaus, Winter Wildcards Pele, and others being up for grabs, it is certainly worth completing the SBC.