EA FC 24 88+ Encore Hero player pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Hero player pick SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to test their luck while they try to obtain some of the best legendary players in the game. This pick is an upgrade on the previous SBC, as the minimum rating threshold has been increased while the pick still contains the same promo players.

The EA FC 24 88+ Encore Hero player pick does not contain base versions of these Heroes. It offers Triple Threat, UCL/UWCL and Fantasy Hero items instead, making it an extremely tempting proposition for fans looking to upgrade their squads.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Hero player pick SBC

These are the various segments of the SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Icon Encore player pick SBC, the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Hero player pick SBC also requires three squads. However, the requirements are a lot more lenient. These are the stipulations mentioned in each of the segments:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

There are no Team of the Week players required in this SBC, which will be a relief for gamers as these items are always expensive in the transfer market due to their rarity and usability in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Hero player pick SBC

Fantasy FC Sneijder is one of the best cards available in this pick (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing EA FC 24 Golazo promo to complete this challenge and obtain the player pick:

85-rated squad

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 27,000 coins

86-rated squad

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Raphinha: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

87-rated squad

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 86,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Hero player pick SBC is around 163,000 coins. This is a reasonable price, considering that the player pool on offer features some of the most overpowered cards in the current meta of the game. Fantasy Heroes in particular are rated especially high and have the Double PlayStyle+ traits, making them even more desirable on the virtual pitch.