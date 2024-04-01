EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC for gamers to grind and test their luck in Ultimate Team. This is a refreshed and improved version of the Encore Icon player pick released earlier in the game cycle. This SBC has a minimum rating threshold and includes Future Stars Icons in its reward pool as well.

The Future Stars promo featured boosted versions of some of the best Icons, including Ronaldinho and Paolo Maldini. This makes the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC even more enticing, as it is the first such challenge to offer these items.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon player pick SBC

Similar to previous challenges of the same type released during the Ultimate Team game cycle, the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon player pick SBC requires a total of three segments to be completed. These are the specific conditions you have to meet to finish this challenge:

Task 1: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Number of players in the squad: 11

The SBC requires only one Team of the Week item, which will be somewhat of a relief for gamers since these cards are always expensive on the transfer market due to their rarity and high demand in various amazing Squad Building Challenges.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon player pick SBC

While there are several upgrade SBCs that can be used to obtain untradeable fodder, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete this player pick SBC optimally:

Task 1: 87-rated squad

Cyle Larin: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Unai Simon: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Cost: 97,000 coins

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Cyle Larin: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Daniel Munoz: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Unai Simon: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Cost: 115,000 coins

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 140,000 coins

That marks the end of this article.