EA FC 24 Amine Harit Ultimate Birthday SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the first week of the Ultimate Birthday promo coming to an end, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Amine Harit Ultimate Birthday SBC for gamers to add to their squads. The Moroccan forward has had plenty of special cards in Ultimate Team over the years, but this could be his most impressive version yet, especially due to the five-star weak foot boost.

The Ultimate Birthday promo has followed the theme of providing five-star boosts to players based on their skill moves or weak foot abilities. The Moroccoan winger has received a five-star weak foot upgrade as he already possesses five-star skill moves.

This makes the EA FC 24 Amine Harit Ultimate Birthday SBC even more exciting and enticing for gamers using Ligue 1 squads.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Amine Harit Ultimate Birthday SBC

Unlike most other Birthday player SBCs released so far in the promo, the EA FC 24 Amine Harit Ultimate Birthday card requires just one squad to be unlocked. This makes it the cheapest Ultimate Birthday SBC to be added to the game so far, despite Harit's amazing stats, five-star skills and weak foot combo, and Double PlayStyle+.

Here are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of this challenge:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

While the requirement of an EA FC 24 Team of the Week player certainly makes this SBC more expensive than it looks at first glance, gamers can easily unlock a TOTW item using the 83+ TOTW upgrade player pick SBC. These special items are always expensive due to their high demand and usability in various SBCs, so crafting one using untradeables is the smartest move.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Amine Harit Ultimate Birthday SBC

With the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo in FC 24, EA Sports has added plenty of upgrade players for gamers to grind and obtain fodder.

However, for those looking to complete SBCs by buying fodder from the market, here are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Amine Harit Ultimate Birthday SBC:

Ludmila: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Jhonatan: 83

Christine Sinclair: 83

Alex Meret: 83

Ellie Carpenter: 83

Leah Galton: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Piotr Zielinski: 83

Jadon Sancho: 82

Timo Werner: 82

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Amine Harit Ultimate Birthday SBC is around 36,000 coins, which is driven mostly by the price of Team of the Week items in the current state of the transfer market. This makes it an absolute bargain since Harit possesses the stats and PlayStyles to be amazing on the virtual pitch.