EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC is one of the latest additions to EA FC 24's Ultimate Team and brings an amazing challenge for all players to complete. Beating this inclusion will guarantee gamers an Icon card, which is a special item of a football legend. It's usually very difficult to obtain these cards from packs without relying on luck, which certainly makes this SBC quite valuable.

Determining how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder to complete this challenge will help you decide whether to attempt it. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Base Icon Upgrade SBC.

All EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC tasks

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC is a relatively easy challenge and comes with two tasks. Both of them have their own terms and conditions, and you'll have to finish both in order to earn the special pack this inclusion offers as its reward.

Here are the requirements you have to meet to complete this SBC:

Task 1 - 86-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Rating of squad: Min 86

No. of players: 11

Task 2 - 87-Rated Squad

Rating of squad: Min 87

No. of players: 11

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC will cost about 260,000 coins to complete. However, you can reduce that amount by using cards from your own collection. You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes to get packs that will provide you with more items to use in this SBC, driving its cost down further.

Doing this will improve the valuation of your rewards, but also help you save coins for alternative uses in Ultimate Team.

Once you complete the challenge, you'll earn a special pack. You can get a guaranteed Icon from it. It's also worth noting that no limitation in terms of the cards' overalls applies to this pack. However, the risk of getting an item that isn't viable is high with this SBC, as the completion costs of such challenges have gone up compared to earlier releases.

That said, there are plenty of ways to earn high-rated fodder in Ultimate Team at the moment. That will make it easy for you to complete this challenge for cheaper than the aforementioned amount. However, the reward you get might have a lower value than the fodder you use.

If you don't want to take the risk, plenty of other challenges are available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.