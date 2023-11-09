EA Sports has announced a brand new dedicated Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 24 with the Cenurions Alvaro Negredo SBC. The Spanish striker is a fresh addition to the ongoing Centurions promo. By completing this title's latest SBC within the next two weeks, players will be able to pack Alvaro's special card featuring upgraded stats without relying on luck.

Centurions has been going strong in EA FC 24, having introduced a plethora of special ICON and non-ICON cards with boosted ratings that directly translate to better performance on the pitch.

This article is a short guide to completing the unique Alvaro Negredo SBC with an analysis of his special card to help readers determine whether the challenge is worth completing.

The 86-rated Centurions Alvaro Negredo SBC will be live for two weeks in EA FC 24

The Centurions series made a return to EA FC 24 with a bang, introducing big names such as Eusebio, Zico, and Kevin de Bryune as part of its Team 2. These cards require gamers to either depend on luck while opening packs or to buy them at a premium from the in-game transfer market. However, dedicated SBCs are relatively cheap and can be attempted without much effort.

To that end, here are the requirements that you need to fulfill to complete Alvaro Negredo's SBC:

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of Spanish players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Estimated cost of fodder: 19,000 to 21,000 Coins across all platforms

Reward: 1x Special Centurions Alvaro Negredo card

Possible solution

In keeping with the small list of requirements listed above, here is a possible squad that can be used to complete this SBC for around 19.1K coins at the time of writing:

GK: Franch (83) LB: Jordi Alba (83) CB: Hering (83) CB: Savic (82) CB: Ginter (84) CDM: Skhiri (81) CM: Caruso (83) CDM: van Egmond (82) LW: Malard (82) ST: Haller (83) LB: Shaw (83)

Is the 86-rated Centurions Alvaro Negredo card worth it in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 players looking to complete the Squad Building Challenge will have the choice to use a wide variety of cards from their squad as fodder since this SBC comes with no chemistry restrictions.

Here are the stats for the 86-rated Centrurions Alvaro Negredo card with its upgraded ratings listed below for players to make an informed decision:

Pace: 81

Shooting: 89

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 80

Defending: 46

Physicality: 87

Apart from its lackluster pace, passing, and dribbling skills, Negredo's Centurions card also has a 3-star weak foot, making its 89 rating for shooting a bit dodgy for higher levels of play.

That said, players looking for a solid Spanish striker from the Centurions series should still be able to play with it on the front lines. There, however, are better options on the market.

Perhaps interested players should wait a few days to see if the price of the fodder goes down before this SBC expires.