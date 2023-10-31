EA FC 24 Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set : How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set is a brand-new milestone available in EA FC 24, which celebrates the release of an SBC of the same name. On October 30, 2023, EA Sports added the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC to Ultimate Team, and it is one of the easiest challenges to complete.

The SBC can be done multiple times. It is not only repeatable in nature, but making a certain number of completions will also unlock more rewards for you and your Ultimate Team.

There are certain things that you should know before investing your resources in the Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set. The SBC is pretty easy to complete, and it only requires 11 gold items (even common ones will do).

Knowing all the rewards of the SBC is beneficial, and being aware of all the milestones is equally important.

All EA FC 24 Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set tasks

The nature of all the tasks in the EA FC 24 Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set boils down to one thing: complete the SBC. However, it is important to be aware of all the milestones. Not only will it ensure that you get all the rewards, but it will also reduce the chances of you missing out on some valuable items.

A new objective set is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the tasks of the Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set:

10 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

20 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

30 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

40 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 40 times.

50 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 50 times.

60 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 60 times.

70 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 70 times.

80 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 80 times.

90 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 90 times.

100 completions: Complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC 100 times.

Here are all the rewards you'll get from the Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set:

10 completions: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

20 completions: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

30 completions: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

40 completions: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

50 completions: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

60 completions: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

70 completions: One 83+ x3 Rare Players Pack

80 completions: One 83+ x3 Rare Players Pack

90 completions: One 84+ x2 Rare Players Pack

100 completions: One 80+ x10 Rare Players Pack

You'll also get one Jumbo Rare Players Pack when you complete all 10 tasks. There's plenty of time to get the 100 completions done as the Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set is available in EA FC 24 for 27 days as of writing (October 31).