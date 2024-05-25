EA FC 24 The Champions Corner 2 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 The Champions Corner 2 Evolution for gamers to upgrade their red UT Champions cards in the world of Ultimate Team. This is the second such EVO to be released over the course of the Team of the Season promo, but with the updated requirements and rating threshold, fans can now use it to level up even better players.

The previous such EVO had a maximum rating limit of 93 overall, but the EA FC 24 The Champions Corner 2 Evolution allows a 94-rated card to be boosted as well. It is also a free EVO, making it even more enticing for gamers who possess red TOTS players in their clubs that are obtained from playing UT Champions.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 The Champions Corner 2 Evolution

Felix can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 The Champions Corner 2 Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: Maximum 94

Acceleration: Maximum 98

Rarity: TOTS Champions

TOTS Champions cards are obtained by playing UT Champions or by reaching specific division thresholds in Division Rivals.

Here are some of the best players that meet the requirements specified in the EA FC 24 The Champions Corner 2 Evolution:

Heung Min Son: 94

Joao Felix: 94

Antonio Rudiger: 94

Nabil Fekir: 94

Bruno Fernandes: 94

William Saliba: 94

Kephren Thuram: 94

Cole Palmer: 94

Jonathan David: 94

Yan Aurel Bisseck: 93

Rodrygo: 93

All these players are already elite-tier in the current meta of the game and can be upgraded to an even higher level via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 The Champions Corner 2 Evolution

Similar to the recently released TOTS Series Upgrade 2 Evolution, the EA FC 24 The Champions Corner 2 Evolution also contains two levels. Each level has its own upgrades on offer, as well as challenges to be completed in various game modes.

Here are the boosts offered by each individual segment:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +1

Agility +2

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +1

Physical +1

Composure +2

Vision +2

Short Passing +2

Meanwhile, here are the challenges gamers have to complete to unlock these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Level 2 challenges:

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while using your active EVO player.

Play four Champions matches using your active EVO players.

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback