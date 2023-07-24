EA FC 24 Closed Beta codes: How to play the game early for free

If you're a FIFA fanatic and can't wait till September, the EA FC 24 Closed Beta codes will be the perfect getaway for you. With their help, you'll be able to play the game early, and you won't need to spend any money doing it either. Not many in the community know that EA Sports conducts a Beta Test every year, and one is about to start very soon.

With the help of the EA FC 24 Closed Beta codes, you can access an experimental version of the game. The beta will naturally be limited in gameplay modes, and the experience in the final release will be quite different. Essentially, this Playtest allows you to inform EA Sports about your feedback. The upcoming beta could confirm some social media rumors surrounding the game, and you can also participate in it.

How to get EA FC 24 Closed Beta codes

Becoming a playtester is the only way to get EA FC 24 Closed Beta codes. Do note that it's not guaranteed that you will be able to get your hands on them by becoming a playtester. However, it makes you eligible for access to the early Closed Beta.

Go to EA's website.

Create an account if you don't have one. If you have a profile, sign into it.

In the top-right corner, you'll find the avatar of your screen.

Click on Account Settings.

Ensure that you have FIFA among your preferred games from the Preferences tab.

Choose Electronic Arts Playtesting.

Click Join Playtesting.

Accept the EULA from your account, and you're now up for the beta playtest.

Once you become eligible, you will have to depend on your luck. As mentioned earlier, there isn't any guaranteed way to play the game early. Moreover, certain conditions need to be met for you to get access to the codes. These rules are clearly stated on EA's official website. Moreover, it's limited to users in the UK and US only, and they must also have access to PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

According to reliable content specialist FUTzone, the EA FC 24 Closed Beta codes could start rolling out later this week. The beta is expected to go live around July 31, similar to what happened before the release of FIFA 23.

If you're selected, the code will be mailed to you. Remember that they aren't transferrable and are limited to the account you signed up with. Unlike the last few years, the excitement among the community will be higher this year. EA Sports has already teased several new changes, and the EA FC 24 Closed Beta codes will allow you to get a direct taste of those.