EA FC 24 Controller not working on PC error - Possible solutions and more

The "Controller not working on PC" error is an annoying issue that can significantly hamper your EA FC 24 experience. With more players shifting to controllers in recent times, the bug creates plenty of problems for beginners and veterans alike. Thankfully, there's an easy solution to this glitch, and it will also prevent the error from happening in the future.

The "Controller not working on PC" error is relatively old and has been a regular occurrence over the last three years. Fixing the problem was harder when the previous FIFA releases weren't available on Steam. Thanks to the Steam controller input, the problem can be fixed quite easily in EA FC 24.

How to fix the "Controller not working on PC" error in EA FC 24

The "Controller not working on PC" error happens when EA FC 24 fails to recognize the device that you're using during a match. As a result, you'll have no control over your players, and they will lack movement. What makes the situation even worse is that you can't fix the issue with in-game settings, which means that you'll have to forfeit your match.

With a simple tweak, however, you can solve the "Controller not working on PC" error and prevent it from happening in any future sessions.

Assuming you're on Steam, go to your in-game library and perform the following steps:

Select EA FC 24. Make sure that your controller is connected at this point, but don't open the game.

Right-click on it, and select Properties.

Choose Controller from the menu that opens.

Select Enable Steam Input.

Make sure that Steam has correctly identified the controller that you're using.

Close the option and load the game. Any issue of your controller not working on the PC will now be resolved.

Additionally, there are certain precautions you must take to ensure that your controller is working properly. If you're using a PlayStation controller, make sure that you're not using a third-party emulator that morphs the identity of your device.

Go to Steam settings and also check each button of your controller to ensure that they're working as intended. Sometimes, the issue could be caused by a problem at your end and not a bug in the game. In such cases, replacing your existing hardware is the only permanent solution.

Do note that a few features, like in-match vibrations, will be unavailable on certain controllers as EA FC 24 might not have default support. However, you can enhance the immersion by keeping the rumble option on in Steam settings (if your controller has a motor, the vibrations will work).