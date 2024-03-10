The third set of player SBCs of the Showdown Series event is live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Davinson Sanchez vs Michael de Oliveira Showdown SBCs being up for grabs. Both players have received amazing upgrades that make them usable in the current meta and can even be upgraded further.

This is a rather unique Showdown SBC, as it is not linked to an actual football match but is related to the world of esports. Both cards are linked to certain professional EA FC 24 players ahead of their clash on the virtual pitch, with the winning player securing the +2 upgrade for either Davinson Sanchez or Michael de Oliveira.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Davinson Sanchez vs Michael de Oliveira Showdown SBCs

Similar to the previously released Showdown Isak and Chilwell SBCs, the EA FC 24 Davinson Sanchez vs Michael de Oliveira Showdown SBCs require two squads each to be completed.

These are the requirements of the Davinson Sanchez SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Here are the requirements for the Michael de Oliveira SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

As a Brazilian attacker, it is no surprise that the latter is more expensive in the game's current meta. However, the Colombian defender has also received an incredible card and could prove to be a valuable addition to any squad in Ultimate Team.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 23 Davinson Sanchez vs Michael de Oliveira Showdown SBCs

With the ongoing Campaign Re-release event, these are some of the cheapest fodder players you can buy to complete the SBCs:

Here is how to complete the Sanchez SBC in EA FC 24:

83-rated squad

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Leah Galton: 83

Steph Catley: 83

Adrianna Franch: 83

Tabea Sellner: 83

Lia Waiti: 83

Granit Xhaka: 82

Javi Garcia: 82

Stephan De Vrij: 82

Rui Silva: 81

Cost: 9,000 coins

84-rated squad

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Sergio Busquets: 83

Hannah Blundell: 83

Cost: 22,000 coins

Here is how to unlock the Michael de Oliveira card in EA FC 24:

83-rated squad

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Leah Galton: 83

Steph Catley: 83

Adrianna Franch: 83

Tabea Sellner: 83

Lia Waiti: 83

Granit Xhaka: 82

Javi Garcia: 82

Stephan De Vrij: 82

Rui Silva: 81

Cost: 9,000 coins

Brazil

Deyna Castellanos: 87

Denis Zakaria: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 40,000 coins